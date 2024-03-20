Trump says altered Princess of Wales photo shouldn't be a problem









Former President Donald Trump says there should be no problem with the controversial photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her three children, recalled by global news agencies because it was altered. This shouldn't be a big problem because everyone is a doctor. You look at these movie actors and you see a movie actor and you meet him, and you say: Is that the same person in the picture? And I actually looked at that, and it was a very minor manipulation. I don't understand why there would be such a howl about it, Trump said in an interview with Britain's GB News, broadcast Tuesday. It's a tough time and, you know, they've really pursued it, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee added. The photograph was the first official photo of the princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January, and it was released to mark Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. But within hours of it being published by Kensington Palace, four major photo agencies issued kill notices, expressing concerns that it had been altered. The photo-editing controversy continued on Tuesday, with Getty Images claiming that a photograph taken by the Princess of Wales of the late Queen Elizabeth with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren months before her death had been digitally retouched. A CNN analysis found signs of tampering in 19 locations. The Princess of Wales was not the only British royal Trump commented on in the GB News interview. The former president said if her brother-in-law Prince Harry lied about his past drug use on his US visa application form, they should take appropriate action. Which could mean not staying in America? asked GB News host Nigel Farage. Oh, I don't know. You'll have to tell me. Just tell me, Trump said. Trump also said Harry, who now lives in California, should not get special treatment because he is a member of the British royal family. The conservative Heritage Foundation is suing the US government over whether it acted properly when it granted Harry a US visa. Under U.S. immigration law, proof of prior drug use may be grounds for rejecting an application. Harry admitted to taking various recreational drugs in his explosive memoir Spare, published in January 2023.

