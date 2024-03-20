A star reborn: Greenwood Theater hosts gala after renovations

The old-school Vegas vibe radiates throughout Greenwoods' revamped performance space.

Inside the On-Stage LIVE! Cabaret, crystal chandeliers and wall lights create a warm atmosphere throughout the theater space. Soft pastel seats in baby blue, pink and mauve populate the midnight blue and gold lobby.

The golden glow of the marquee draws art lovers to one of the region's most unique theaters.

For all the returning guests, it will be like having a whole new experience. For all new guests, this will be one of the finest theaters in the greater Indianapolis area, said Chris Tompkins, executive director of On-Stage LIVE! Entertainment. That's wonderful.

The On-Stage LIVE! The cabaret opens its doors to the public Saturday, with a grand opening gala offering a chic preview of the new look of nonprofit theaters. Attendees will be able to explore the new space while enjoying a curated selection of performances. People can enjoy some of the old On-Stage LIVE! shows the biggest hits, while providing insight into what to expect for the upcoming season.

While the space and show will take center stage, the gala also serves as a fundraiser for On-Stage LIVE! after experiencing higher than expected costs during the renovation.

The gala will be an opportunity to recognize and demonstrate to everyone in attendance how many players it took to make this happen, Tompkins said. If you've been with us before, come take a look. If you've never been with us before, you're in for something completely unique.

The reopening marks the end of a tumultuous year for On-Stage LIVE!, which for much of 2023 partnered with the Luxe Event Center to stage unique cabaret-style musical performances. Tompkins previously provided entertainment in the space through his previous project, Stage to Screen Catered Cabaret, which was forced to close its doors during the pandemic. Luxe Event Center opened in its place.

Audiences came from all over central Indiana to see shows dedicated to Elvis Presley, legendary singers and Barbra Streisand. A special Halloween show, Witches BREW, drew sold-out crowds and rave reviews from those in attendance.

But in late 2023, Tompkins and the On-Stage LIVE! The board of directors was informed that they would no longer have access to the Luxe area after their Christmas show, Holiday Magic, on December 16.

A whirlwind fundraising effort ensued, as leaders searched for a new performance space. Although it looked like the theater was going to move elsewhere, a last-minute meeting with the owners of Vista Run Plaza changed those plans. Both parties have talked about staying in their existing space, with Vista Run's owners pledging to support renovations and improvements in the area.

Discussions resulted in a three-year lease for On-Stage LIVE!

Since January, workers have been busy recreating the theater and adjoining spaces. The indoor theater received new seating and lighting, and a new stage floor was installed to improve the performance space.

Since January 1st, the space has become On-Stage LIVE! Cabaret. Between now and the planned opening in mid-March, workers will revitalize and renovate nearly every aspect of the theater. The restrooms were redone and the lobby received new lighting, new flooring, new furniture and new decor.

A marquee with the theater's new name visible as people pass through Greenwoods Main Street was also installed.

Businesses and patrons offered funding and in-kind services, which helped make the project possible.

This has truly been a collective experience, and it has been carried out by many, many people, Tompkins said. It's truly wonderful to be surrounded by such an amazing group of individuals to help bring it all together. It is a very large and expansive operation today, compared to what it was in the past.

But unexpected costs associated with redesigning the space pushed the price of the work more than $50,000 more than initially expected, Tompkins said. Fundraising from Saturday's gala will help cover these costs.

A $75 tax-deductible ticket donation, like On-Stage LIVE! Entertainment is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that invites people to attend the black-tie gala and get a first look at the upcoming season.

Open bar cocktails and hearty hors d'oeuvres will be served from 5:30 p.m. until the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 p.m. A two-hour show will follow, featuring a cast of 14 reprising hits from previous On-Stage LIVE! shows and presenting the new season.

Theater organizers have planned a 14-show season in 2024, starting with He Is Risen, an Easter-themed gospel show featuring an all-Black cast.

On stage LIVE! will stage two musicals on Broadway during the year, A Chorus Line in July and Gypsy in November.

Upcoming shows will include tributes to country music divas, greatest female songwriters, legendary black performers and Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Elton John, Billy Joel, George Michael and more.

It’s Dancin! brings together some of the biggest dance tunes, from Broadway to MTV. Production manager Christa Marie will be joined by her son, Marcus, for a special Mother's Day production, while husband-and-wife duo Kory Bickel and Alison Bates will perform an ode to marriage in One Enchanted Evening.

And once again, the theater will present its Halloween-themed show, Witches BREW, and year-end HOLIDAY MAGIC.

We're going to be doing teasers for our upcoming season, and it's going to be a crazy ride. We are doing so many different things this year, a little of this and a little of that. I think people are going to love it, Tompkins said.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO

On stage LIVE! Opening gala of the cabaret

What: A fundraising gala celebrating the renovation and new season of On-Stage LIVE! Cabaret, featuring an open bar, hearty hors d'oeuvres and a two-hour show.

When: 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: 916 E. Main St., Greenwood

Schedule: Open bar cocktails will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with hors d'oeuvres served until 7 p.m. The theater's dedication ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. and the performance will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $75 donation

Information: onstagelivecabaret.com

IN ONE LOOK

On stage LIVE! Cabaret season 2024

March 28-30: He Is Risen, an Easter-themed gospel show with an all-black cast.

April 5-20: Country Divas, featuring music by Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, The Judds and more.

April 26-May 4: A tribute to the king and queen of rock n roll, with music by Tina Turner and Elvis Presley.

May 10-11: Just for Mom, a Mother's Day program with Christa Marie and her son Marcus.

June 13-22: It’s Dancin! bringing together some of the greatest dance numbers of all time.

July 12-27: A Chorus Line, the first of two Broadway shows this year.

August 2-10: Benny & the Jets, a tribute to Elton John, Billy Joel and George Michael.

August 16-24: Songbirds, featuring music by Carly Simon, Madonna, Alicia Keys and other superstar vocal artists.

September 16-14: LEGENDS: The Men, featuring the greatest hits of Bruno Mars, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder and more.

September 20-28: One Enchanted Evening, love songs from husband and wife duo Kory Bickel and Alison Bates.

October 4 and 5: If You Believe, an inspiring musical journey about life.

October 11-26: Witches BREW, a Halloween-themed musical revue.

November 8-23: Gypsy, the second Broadway show of the season.

December 6-21: Holiday Magic, an expanded version of last year's holiday show.

Information: onstagelivecabaret.com