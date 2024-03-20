Jonathan Majors sued by his ex Grace Jabbari one year after his arrest





Jonathan Majors is facing new legal backlash for his alleged history of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who has accused the former Marvel star of battery, assault and defamation in a new lawsuit. Jabbari, who testified against the 34-year-old Creed III and Lovecraft Country actor in a high-profile assault and harassment case last year, filed his complaint in New York federal court on Tuesday. She also accused the actor of intentionally causing emotional distress and malicious prosecution, according to legal documents reviewed by The Times. This case stems from a pattern of widespread domestic violence that began in 2021 and continued into 2023, the complaint states. All of the circumstances and history of domestic violence are relevant to understanding the severity of the damage caused by Grace Jabbaris. In a statement shared with The Times, Jabbaris' attorney, Brittany Henderson, said the movement coaches' resolve never wavered and praised her clients' immense courage in seeking accountability. The statement continued: This action will shed light on the truth, bringing it the finality and justice it deserves. In response to Jabbaris' lawsuit, Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told the Times that the complaint was not a surprise and that the actor's legal team was preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari. Multiple incidents of Majors' alleged abuse against Jabbari are at the heart of his lawsuit. Jabbari met the Last Black Man star in San Francisco in August 2021 while filming Marvel's Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania in London. She served as a movement coach and he played the role of franchise villain Kang. According to the complaint, Majors began exhibiting disturbing behavior shortly after he and Jabbari began dating. His aggressive attitude toward his then-girlfriend began to escalate, according to the lawsuit, until he first attacked her in July 2022. Among the alleged incidents detailed in Jabbaris' complaint, there is the March 2023 dispute that escalated into a high-profile affair between the actors. , a domestic violence case that lasted months. Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023 following a confrontation with Jabbari during a car ride in Manhattan the previous night. The case played out in court as Manhattan prosecutors examined Major's allegations of cruel and manipulative psychological and physical abuse and his defense claimed Jabbari's allegations were part of his efforts to ruin Jonathan Majors and take away everything he spent his life working for. Majors was convicted of assault and harassment on Dec. 18, but also acquitted of an additional charge of aggravated assault and harassment. Jabbari's lawsuit also challenges Major's interview with ABC News, which aired less than a month after his conviction. She alleges that during the interview, he intentionally made false statements about the events of their March 2023 dispute, accusing her and her legal representative of defamation. The false statements that Majors made personally and through his authorized agent Chaudhry, not only called into question the truthfulness and integrity of the complainant, but also exposed her to hatred, contempt, ridicule and to public shame, according to the lawsuit. Jabbari has requested a jury trial and is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Majors, who faces up to a year in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced April 8. Sentencing, originally scheduled for February, was delayed to resolve defense motions. Times researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2024-03-19/jonathan-majors-sued-grace-jabbari-ex-girlfriend-defamation-assault-battery-arrest-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos