Entertainment
Jonathan Glazer's open letter gets over 500 additional signatures
More than 500 additional Hollywood figures signed the letter overnight condemning Jonathan Glazer's 2024 Oscars speech for his Best International Film award for The area of interest.
The letter, published yesterday with 450 signatories already attached, denounces the director's speech, imitating his own wording during the March 10 awards ceremony. Signatories include actors, executives, directors, creators, producers and representatives.
“We refute that our Jewishness has been misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination,” the letter begins.
In his acceptance speech, Glazer said he made The area of interest with the aim of showing “where dehumanization leads to the worst” and how it shapes the past and present.
Glazer continued: “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocent people. » He adds: “Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?
The open letter directly addressed the director's use of the word “occupation” in his speech, noting: “The use of words like 'occupation' to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years and was recognized as a state by the United Nations, distorts history.
Since the letter was published, the letter authors have been contacted by several people wanting to share their thoughts on the speech.
“This speech was a turning point,” says a person familiar with the matter. “It took off in a way we didn’t expect. People who preferred to stay away decided they could no longer remain silent. »
Some of the big Hollywood names who signed the letter include Amy Pascal, Sherry Lansing, Julianna Margulies, Debra Messing, Brett Gelman, Amy Sherman Palladino, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rappaport, Mark Pellegrino and Eli Roth, among others.
Since the Oscars, Glazer's speech has received a lot of backlash, with many people taking the quote out of context and using only the part in which he says he and his fellow filmmakers were men refuting their Jewishness.
People who worked on the film have also come forward to express their disagreement with the speech, including its financier Danny Cohen. Area of interest Producer Len Blavatnik, who was on stage with Glazer at the awards show, said through a representative that the director did not give his speech before giving it, although he spoke to the name of those who accepted the prize.
Read the full letter below.
We are Jewish creatives, executives and professionals in Hollywood.
We object to our Jewishness being misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a human race and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination.
Every civilian death in Gaza is tragic. Israel does not target civilians. It targets Hamas. The moment Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders is the moment this heartbreaking war ends. This has been true since the Hamas attacks of October 7.
Using words like “occupation” to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a thousands-year-old homeland recognized as a state by the United Nations distorts history.
This lends credence to the modern vilification that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. The current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always welcome us, as no state did during the Holocaust depicted in Mr. Glazer's film.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/jonathan-glazer-open-letter-oscars-speech-additional-signatures-1235855540/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Glazer's open letter gets over 500 additional signatures
- Penn State, Ohio State and Rutgers earn Lacrosse Awards
- Study on Red Dress Alert begins at committee in Ottawa
- Google Health develops GenAIModel for Fitbit, clinicians
- CNN panel reacts to Trump's remarks to Jewish voters
- Third earthquake in less than a day hits California state park area
- Why Wall Street is leaving China, the gradual regression of New York and other comments
- Biden campaign recruits Nikki Haley donors to help defeat Donald Trump
- Increasing Indonesia's strategic influence in a zero-sum world
- Jonathan Majors sued by his ex Grace Jabbari one year after his arrest
- Jump into adventure! 10 activities the whole family can enjoy this season
- OpenAI CEO says Chat GPT-4 is 'kind of the worst'