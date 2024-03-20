Jonathan Glazer's open letter gets over 500 additional signatures

More than 500 additional Hollywood figures signed the letter overnight condemning Jonathan Glazer's 2024 Oscars speech for his Best International Film award for The area of ​​interest.

The letter, published yesterday with 450 signatories already attached, denounces the director's speech, imitating his own wording during the March 10 awards ceremony. Signatories include actors, executives, directors, creators, producers and representatives.

“We refute that our Jewishness has been misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination,” the letter begins.

In his acceptance speech, Glazer said he made The area of ​​interest with the aim of showing “where dehumanization leads to the worst” and how it shapes the past and present.

Glazer continued: “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocent people. » He adds: “Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

The open letter directly addressed the director's use of the word “occupation” in his speech, noting: “The use of words like 'occupation' to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years and was recognized as a state by the United Nations, distorts history.

Since the letter was published, the letter authors have been contacted by several people wanting to share their thoughts on the speech.

“This speech was a turning point,” says a person familiar with the matter. “It took off in a way we didn’t expect. People who preferred to stay away decided they could no longer remain silent. »

Some of the big Hollywood names who signed the letter include Amy Pascal, Sherry Lansing, Julianna Margulies, Debra Messing, Brett Gelman, Amy Sherman Palladino, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rappaport, Mark Pellegrino and Eli Roth, among others.

Since the Oscars, Glazer's speech has received a lot of backlash, with many people taking the quote out of context and using only the part in which he says he and his fellow filmmakers were men refuting their Jewishness.

People who worked on the film have also come forward to express their disagreement with the speech, including its financier Danny Cohen. Area of ​​interest Producer Len Blavatnik, who was on stage with Glazer at the awards show, said through a representative that the director did not give his speech before giving it, although he spoke to the name of those who accepted the prize.

Read the full letter below.

We are Jewish creatives, executives and professionals in Hollywood.

We object to our Jewishness being misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a human race and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination.

Every civilian death in Gaza is tragic. Israel does not target civilians. It targets Hamas. The moment Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders is the moment this heartbreaking war ends. This has been true since the Hamas attacks of October 7.

Using words like “occupation” to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a thousands-year-old homeland recognized as a state by the United Nations distorts history.

This lends credence to the modern vilification that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. The current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always welcome us, as no state did during the Holocaust depicted in Mr. Glazer's film.