Actor Michael Imperioli talks 'An Enemy of the People' and its modern parallelsExBulletin

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with actor Michael Imperioli about his Broadway debut in An enemy of the people and the relevance of this adaptation of the play, approximately 150 years after the original.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

If you've watched “The Sopranos,” you know actor Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti, a low-level New Jersey gangster. If you watched season 2 of “White Lotus,” you know him as a middle-aged man traveling to Sicily with his elderly father and young adult son. Imperioli now makes his Broadway debut in “An Enemy Of The People.” But as he tells it, it’s also a kind of return.

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI: You know, there's a bit of magic on Broadway. You know, going to see Broadway plays as a kid was a big part of the catalyst for me becoming an actor.

PFEIFFER: This adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1882 play is clearly relevant to today's world, almost 150 years after its creation. Imperioli plays the mayor of a small town whose brother, a doctor played by Jeremy Strong, warns him that there are dangerous bacteria lurking in the local water.

IMPERIOLI: This town, a small town that experienced an economic boom thanks to these natural mineral springs and the construction of these seaside resorts. And they're just at the beginning, and it's just starting to be a boon for the whole city. This creates jobs. It's… people are making money, and it's about to explode and become really great. And a lot of money has been invested to build more resorts and hotels. And, you know, this discovery by my brother that there are bacteria and his suggestions on how to fix them would basically destroy the city. It would ruin the reputation. This would cause suffering and economic hardship. People could end up homeless, hungry. My character's work is very delicate because this kind of science, bacteria and that kind of thing was very new in the 1880s.

PFEIFFER: That's true. People joke about invisible creatures and…

IMPERIOLI: Yeah.

PFEIFFER: …Laughing, what is this guy talking about?

IMPERIOLI: So we don't know much about it. So we're going to bet everything on that. What if the bacteria disappeared tomorrow? You know what I mean? It's… the science is so new. How can we risk the well-being of the city and the population on a big question mark? But my brother is enthusiastic and says no. We must warn the population immediately because this is an immediate danger. And that's the dilemma he finds himself in. So, you know, I really played from that point of view.

PFEIFFER: And you make an important distinction, which is that viewers may view the mayor as simply trying to suppress information. But it's also possible that the mayor is saying we could be wrong. The science is so new that you may be wrong about the scale of the problem.

IMPERIOLI: Yeah. The other issue is whether this is a real problem – is it? – which might be the case, it might be partly my fault. And my butt is on the line.

PFEIFFER: Yes. The modern parallels of this 19th-century piece seem pretty obvious: political polarization, the spread of misinformation, the threat of environmental catastrophe, science versus politics. To what extent do you think audiences should be aware of these similarities rather than just appreciating the story at face value?

IMPERIOLI: I think they are both. I mean, they're very aware of it. I talk to audience members after the show every night, and they are very aware of the parallels — the climate change argument, the arguments during the pandemic — to shut down the economy or not, to wear masks or not. Are they effective? Is the vaccine effective? You know, it's… the parallels are very obvious. And they just went through all these arguments and are still going through them. At the same time, the play and the way it is presented is very engaging and entertaining, I think, at least from what I hear from the audience. So both are happening at the same time, which I think makes it a very rich and enriching experience for the audience.

PFEIFFER: Oh, yeah. I laughed a lot during the show, and as we talk about the theme, it seems very dark. I saw the play earlier this month and don't remember the exact line. But when the doctor who lives in Norway is attacked for saying what he believes to be true, there is a character – perhaps the doctor – who makes a remark about how this wouldn't happen in America. Do you remember this exact line?

IMPERIOLI: He says in America we won't have to worry about things like this.

PFEIFFER: Exactly. Now, when I was in there, that line got a lot of sad, ironic laughs. So people obviously connect the play to the state of modern America. Was it – what emotion do you think it was supposed to evoke – was it sadder, funnier?

IMPERIOLI: Oh, some nights that line gets a lot of applause – not just a lot, like, a lot of applause. It's the public that recognizes, you know, how easily these things translate into violence. I mean, we talked about January 6th a few times during rehearsal and watched some videos from January 6th about how lies and misinformation could incite violence, as they do in the play, as it appears. is produced on January 6.

PFEIFFER: Yes. There's, like… there's an element of repeating history in what we're seeing in this scene.

IMPERIOLI: One hundred percent.

PFEIFFER: What's unusual about the theater where the show takes place is that the audience completely surrounds the stage. The theater is called a circle on a square. Seats surround the stage 360 ​​degrees. How does this change the way you interact with the public or act, if at all?

IMPERIOLI: Oh, my God. It's so different. I have never done that. And the first dress rehearsal we had took place: 600 people were invited. So that evening, I go on stage. My entrance comes about a minute into the play, you know, and Victoria Pedretti is already on stage.

PFEIFFER: This is your niece. I believe the character is your niece.

IMPERIOLI: My niece.

PFEIFFER: Okay.

IMPERIOLI: So the stage – you know, the theater is like a little arena almost because the stage is down and the seats go up…

PFEIFFER: Yes.

IMPERIOLI: …From the stage. So I look at her, and behind her is a wall of people that you can actually see. Now, usually when you're on stage, you're looking at your scene partner. You see the set behind them and the audience is to your right or left. But I panicked a little and really had to look her in the eyes and focus on her. And once that scene was over, we were both backstage. And we both said, I'm freaking out. It was a very different experience. But there is an intimacy and immediacy to this theater that is absolutely thrilling. Intimacy and closeness – they're much closer to you than they are in a traditional scene. And I think that really adds to the energy. It's really fun. Now that I've settled there, I love it. I want to do all my pieces there.

PFEIFFER: I loved it too. And really, that means there's almost no bad seat in the house, which is a big plus, I think.

IMPERIOLI: Exactly, exactly. Yes.

PFEIFFER: Does doing it night after night, and sometimes twice a day in the morning, get tiring? Does that take away from the fun?

IMPERIOLI: It's tiring, but no. It's in the repetition. Every night it's different. And every evening, you make different discoveries. And also, for me, every night when I went there, this audience spent a lot of money. If they live in New York or the suburbs, they've found babysitters. Maybe they're out to dinner. They paid for parking – hundreds of dollars, maybe even thousands of dollars to come see this play. For some people, it's the first time they've seen a play. There were people outside saying, “I flew in from Turkey to see this play.” I flew from England to see this. People come in, you know, and try really hard. And I think about that before I go on stage and say: this is important to people, and we have to give it one hundred percent.

PFEIFFER: Actor Michael Imperioli, currently starring in the Broadway show “An Enemy Of The People.” THANKS. And I really, really enjoyed the show.

IMPERIOLI: I'm really glad you got to see it. And I love what you do. And I'm a big fan.

PFEIFFER: Oh, thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF PLAYBOI CARTI SONG, “3AM IN CALABASAS”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.