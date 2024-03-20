Entertainment
Actor Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse and defamation
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend sued him Tuesday for civil allegations including assault, battery, defamation and emotional infliction, three months after the actor was convicted in a criminal trial for assault on her in New York.
Grace Jabbari, a 31-year-old British dancer, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court claiming Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse from 2021 to 2023.
'CREED' ACTOR JONATHAN MAJORS CONVICTED OF ASSAULTING HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND
“Grace Jabbari's resolve never wavered,” her lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said in an email to The Associated Press. “She has shown extraordinary courage in her quest for accountability. This action will shed light on the truth, bringing her the finality and justice she deserves.”
Majors, 34, has maintained his innocence during the criminal case. A Manhattan jury convicted him in December of a misdemeanor assault charge and a harassment offense stemming from a confrontation with Jabbari the previous March. He was also acquitted of another charge of aggravated assault and harassment. Sentencing is set for April 8.
Jabbari said Majors attacked her in a car and left her in “excruciating” pain; his lawyers claimed Jabbari was the aggressor.
Priya Chaudhry, Majors' attorney in the criminal case, said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit “is not a surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.” She didn't specify.
Other attorneys and a representative for Majors did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday.
The “Creed III” star had hoped the criminal trial would prove him right and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. But just hours after the verdict, Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Co. dropped it.
The new lawsuit says Jabbari and Majors first met in August 2021, immediately began dating and she fell in love with him.
The lawsuit alleges a series of incidents in which Majors demonstrated controlling and abusive behavior, including demanding in June 2022 that she “never go anywhere again where she was not available so that he can contact her at any time.
The next month, according to the suit, Majors became angry and threw her against a shower wall in Los Angeles, causing her to hit her head against the wall.
In September 2022, after moving into an apartment together in London while filming the Marvel series “Loki,” Majors became angry with Jabbari for inviting his friend to their new home, according to the suit.
“Majors lifted Grace into the air and threw her against the hood of his car,” the suit states. “Grace began screaming for help. Majors then forcefully grabbed Grace, put her in a headlock and put her hand over her mouth to prevent anyone from hearing her cries for help. “
Majors then brought Jabbari into their apartment and put his hands around her neck, saying he wanted to kill her, according to the suit. He then began banging her head against the marble floor “while strangling her until she felt she couldn't breathe,” the complaint states.
Jabbari said she did not seek medical attention after the incident, at Majors' urging and concerns about her career, the suit states. Majors also threatened to kill himself, according to court records.
Despite the alleged abuse, Jabbari remained with Majors, the suit says. “Like many victims of domestic violence, Grace believed that the adult defendants would change and stop abusing her,” it reads.
In December 2022, they moved into an apartment in New York. The abuse continued there, leading to an assault case against Majors, according to the suit.
In that case, Jabbari accused Majors of hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it fractured.
Major's lawyers claimed she flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on her phone. They said Jabbari spread a “fantasy” to eliminate the actor, who was only trying to get his phone back and escape unharmed.
The lawsuit also accuses Majors of defamation and malicious prosecution for allegedly lying in media interviews that he had never abused Jabbari and filing a criminal complaint against her for the incident that led to his arrest, claiming he was the victim.
“Majors then behaved as many domestic abusers do by attempting to shift blame to their victim,” the lawsuit states.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Jabbari was briefly arrested at a New York police station based on Majors' claims, but prosecutors dropped all charges the next day.
The lawsuit says Jabbari is seeking at least $75,000 in damages and other costs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/ex-girlfriend-actor-jonathan-majors-files-civil-suit-accusing-him-escalating-abuse-defamation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse and defamation
- Eagles' Jalen Hurts will reportedly pay for the high school football player's funeral
- Balmain CEO leaves company | BdF
- Arrest warrants issued against Imran Khan's party leaders in May 9 case
- Fourth suspect in Philadelphia bus stop shooting arrested in Virginia
- Indian necklace set, Indian jewelry, American diamond necklace set, wedding jewelry, bollywood jewelry, Indian bridal set, Pakistani jewelry,
- EU anti-counterfeiting toolbox recognizes good practices in the technology industry
- W&M men's tennis winning streak snapped at UNCW
- Long Island Park will host the Cricket World Cup match in June
- Runway for Education Fashion Show Raises Funds for Guadalupe Center | News, Sports, Jobs
- Career Classroom: Vo-Tech Students Among Governor's STEM Scholars Focus on Future Discovery, Innovation
- Donald Trump suggests he could deport Prince Harry for alleged drug use if he is re-elected