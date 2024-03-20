SATELLITE 2024 Show Daily Day 3 – Delta Exec: available and scalable in-flight connectivity no longer optional

In-flight connectivity (IFC) is no longer just an option for commercial airlines. It must be available, scalable and apply the latest technologies to meet an ever-increasing demand for a seamless Internet connection, just like any Internet connection in the field.

This was part of the gist of the discussion between Delta Air Lines CEO Glenn Latta, CEO of Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity, and Hughes COO Paul Gaske on March 19 at the SATELLITE 2024 conference.

In November, Hughes and Delta Air Lines announced an in-flight connectivity agreement for IFC services on more than 400 Delta Boeing 717 and regional aircraft serving North America.

Latta said Delta views in-flight connectivity in three dimensions. There is the question of passengers, which we must respect. And then, from an airline's perspective, it's very difficult to do that at 30,000 feet, flying at 500 miles an hour pointing at a satellite. If you lose half a degree, no one has access to the Internet. So we need to isolate that from the customer to make sure we can do it and do it well. This requires choosing the right technology for current Internet expectations and predicting what that will look like over time.

Delta studies network dynamics, he said. We have a predictive model in collaboration with our partners and we look at the average usage per aircraft. Peak demand also needs to be considered, Latta said.

A new dynamic for Delta is working with partners like Paramount Plus, where the airline has to look ahead to see if many people are going to take advantage of these partnerships, use this additional bandwidth and make sure Delta can meet demand.

Gaske responded to the growing demand for broadband in aircraft.

The broadband space started with kilobits, Gaske said. Today, passengers on an airplane consume many megabits. Demand has therefore only continued to grow. I think the big driver lately is video. If you move forward, you'll see that this will continue as more and more people take advantage of this capability on airplanes. Thinking generationally, younger people tend to want to be more connected.

Gaske and Latta began discussions about the partnership two years ago at the SATELLITE conference. The two companies had previously worked together on live television on commercial aircraft, Gaske said. We provided the video decoders. Since then, we have had many good partners who we support with our broadband technology. We thought we might have the right assets to meet Delta's demands for these regional aircraft.

Regional aircraft today have an air-to-ground system with very limited bandwidth, Latta said. So you only get connectivity at altitude, you can't stream it or use it like you could with traditional internet at home. We therefore expect this rural aircraft experience to mirror the experience we offer on our mainline aircraft, in a smaller package to meet the constraints of our regional assemblies.

What should Delta ultimately offer passengers in the future? We want our apps to show up and we want our streaming partners to be there, Latta said. Our challenge is to create that by integrating the in-flight entertainment platform with the connectivity platform so that we can truly deliver that personalized experience. The desire for Internet and capacity becomes virtually insatiable over time. So we expect to need more bandwidth as we move forward.