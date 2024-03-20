Hundreds of Jews in Hollywood denounce Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech in letter





Jewish actors and other entertainment figures criticized the director Jonathan GlazersOscars speech in a letter which brought together hundreds of signatures. We refute that our Jewishness has been misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination, said the letter, which specifically responded to the remarks by Glazer after his film Zone of Interest won the Oscar for best international film on March 10. Signatories include actors Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, Michael Rapaport, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Tovah Feldshuh; directors Eli Roth and Rod Lurie; and producers Lawrence Bender, Amy Pascal and Sherry Lansing. Glazer, who is Jewish, made a film that I imagined family life of Auschwitz commander Rudolf Höss, next to the extermination camp. In his victory speech, Glazer drew parallels with the Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the fact that the Holocaust is being hijacked by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocent people, Glazer said. Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist? Glazer was one of the few winners comment on the war in Gaza, which reportedly killed tens of thousands of people while dividing opinions over the role the United States should play in the conflict. The letter condemned Glazer's terminology. Using words like “occupation” to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a thousands-year-old homeland recognized as a state by the United Nations distorts history, the post read. This lends credence to the modern vilification that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. The current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always welcome us, as no state did during the Holocaust depicted in Mr. Glazers' film, the letter continued. Modern Family producer Ilana Wernick told Variety that writing the letter wasn't just cathartic for us. It's something we had to do. The Hollywood Reporter provided a more complete list of signatories. Debra Messing of “Will & Grace” and Emmanuelle Chriqui of “Superman & Lois” were among hundreds of Jewish entertainment figures who signed the letter. Getty Related…

