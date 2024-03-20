'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to 'Don 3' – Action-Packed, High-Octane Bollywood Movies to Look Forward to in 2024 | Movies News





New Delhi: It looks like 2024 is going to be the year of immense action, thrills and larger-than-life films hitting theaters soon. The year is filled with back-to-back big releases and audiences can definitely look forward to some gripping and thrilling action films that are all expected to entertain audiences in 2024. Singham again: The much-anticipated action thriller Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, has an excellent cast. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will play important roles in this action entertainer which is expected to hit the theaters soon this year. Bad miyan hurt miyan: Pooja Entertainments Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fever has already taken over the country. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in key roles, the action-packed film is all set to release this Eid in cinemas near you. The film has already grabbed everyone's attention for the right reasons. Filmed extensively in Jordan, Petra, Wadi Rum and Abu Dhabi, the film promises unforgettable action sequences and we are already looking forward to its release. Baby Jean: Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John is one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year. Directed by Kalees, this film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film is expected to feature some of the breathtaking action scenes that will give you an adrenaline rush and keep you on the edge of your seat. Deva: Directed by Rosshan Andrews Deva starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge is a brilliant action drama which will release in the second half of this year. The film follows the story of a brilliant but rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper into the case, he discovers a web of deception and betrayal that leads him down an exciting and dangerous path. The film with an interesting storyline will have interesting action stunts and we can't wait for the film to release soon. Kill: Action film Kill is set to hit the theaters on July 5, 2024, with some on the edge of the seat, the storyline from debutant film stars Lakshya along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in August 2023. The film is considered one of the best action films of the year. Well, we are very excited for an action-packed year and counting days for these films to release soon so that audiences flock to the cinemas to get the experience of a lifetime.

