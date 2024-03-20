Airbender Actor Nate Mann Opens Up About His Jewish Heritage – Kveller

After the extremely moving Jewish scene in the finale of Apple TV+'s excellent World War II show “Masters of the Air,” actor Nate Mann, who played Lt. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, explained how the story of his own family connects him to the story of the Jewish War Pilot, who joined the U.S. Army a day after Pearl Harbor to fight the Nazis.

“I'm Jewish on my father's side, and in preparing for the role, I learned more about my own family and my great-grandfather's life as a Jewish immigrant from Hungary,” she said. said Mann, who began his television career playing a young Ray Donovan (or a young Liev Schreiber if you will) on “Ray Donovan,” shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

His grandfather came to America before the outbreak of World War II and settled in New York. However, in Hungary, his family members were sent to concentration camps during the war.

“He never saw much of it again and he almost never talked about it,” Mann said. “I took this story seriously, and having that level of personal connection was important for me to be able to step into a scene like the one in episode nine. So I examined my relationship with my family and this part of my family's history, which seemed both satisfying and difficult.

In the episode, Rosie is seen visiting a concentration camp littered with corpses, and sees a menorah, a Jewish star, and Hebrew words carved into the walls of the barracks. He also speaks to a survivor who lost his entire family.

In an interview with 1883 Magazine, Mann spoke more about his relationship with Rosie, saying that when he first read the script, there was something “familiar” about the character that reminded him of his grandfather paternal.

Although their personalities were different, he said, “They were both Jews from New York, born in the 1920s. I think there was definitely some overlap and a sense of belonging.” in the world and a feeling of responsibility towards their society. They wanted to achieve the American dream because, for them, their goal was not so much about ambition but a moral component of trying to create a good life for themselves. My grandfather certainly had that and I think Rosie did too. His morals were so strong.

Mann also said he loved Rosie's warmth and her love of music (even though Rosie came from a very musical family, he apparently wasn't a very good singer). He also loved how much he cared about the people he served with and “the balance between his unwavering determination and his outrageous courage and warmth.”

Mann absolutely captured hearts and imaginations with his portrayal of Rosie, doing justice to this Jewish hero of World War II.

Yet Mann wasn't the only actor with Jewish heritage and a personal connection to Rosie's speech on the show. Rosie's grandson, actor Sam Rosenthal, can be seen in the third episode. Lieutenant Arthur L. Jacobsonalso a pilot in the 100th Bombardment Unit.

“Knowing him, my grandpa (Rosie) would be embarrassed by all the attention, so I'm going to brag about him,” Rosenthal wrote in an Instagram post in which he shared some photos and videos from the shoot, as well as some of him and his beloved grandfather. He then listed the many accomplishments and medals won by his grandfather, including a Purple Cross, a French Croix de Guerre and induction into the Jewish-American Hall of Fame.