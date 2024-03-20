Entertainment
Good Guy Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Lands With Super Bowl Champions
Hollywood, we barely knew you.
Yes, we knew wide receiver Marquise (Hollywood) Brown well enough that the local PFWA chapter awarded him the Steve Schoenfeld Good Guy Award for his cooperation with the media during the 2023 season.
However, on the field, things never went as planned after the Cardinals acquired him from the Ravens in the first round of the 2022 draft.
Truth be told, the Cardinals are where they are currently in large part because of the six-game suspension handed down to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shortly before that year's draft.
After an 11-6 playoff season, the team was in a tough situation. Knowing they would be without Hopkins at the start of the season, rather than adding center Tyler Linderbaum with their No. 1 pick, the decision was made to add Brown, who had requested a trade after one season during in which he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns and would reunite with quarterback Kyler Murray, his teammate at Oklahoma.
You know what they say about the best laid plans. With the days numbered until Week 7, when Brown and Hopkins would be on the field together, Brown injured his foot late in Week 6 against the Seahawks and missed the next five games.
The Cardinals beat New Orleans in Hopkins' first season to improve to 3-4, but won one game the rest of the season. When Brown returned, he played essentially one game with Murray, who tore his ACL early in the next game against the Patriots.
Last season, with Hopkins gone to Tennessee and Murray rehabbing his knee, Brown played five games with Murray, but in two he played limited snaps due to another foot injury before missing the final three games .
In total, the expected dynamic duo played a total of 10 healthy games together.
In his two seasons with the Cardinals which totaled 26 games, Brown had 118 receptions for 1,283 yards and seven scores.
It was thought he might return with an incentive-laden one-year deal, but the lure of the Chiefs was too enticing.
Brown told Kansas City media Monday that he informed his agent as free agency approached that he was interested in the Chiefs. The interest was mutual, and Brown took a gamble on himself (and quarterback Patrick Mahomes), signing a one-year, $7 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed and $4 million of incentives. His salary cap charge is $8.206 million.
“When the Chiefs are interested in you, it’s like, OK, you’ve got to take a look,” Brown said. “Of course I can get money elsewhere. But at the end of the day, it's about winning. It's about what I want. And I feel like everything went well as it should.
“There were definitely other opportunities there. But I'm happy with the decision. I am happy where I am. And at the end of the day, I'm a kid who came from nothing. So the amount of money I have earned so far in my life is a blessing to me. But I'm a football player, you know? I want to play football, I want to win, I want to be part of a winner. And that's why I'm here.
The Chiefs released speedy receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Feb. 28 after a season in which he had just 21 receptions for 315 yards (15.0 average) and one touchdown.
As Brown concluded: “I feel like I can affect all three levels of the game: short, middle and deep. I feel like sometimes in Baltimore and Arizona I showed some sides of the things I can do, but not consistently. So I have the impression that here, there are guys around, interchangeable. We can complement each other. And in this way, the best can come out of everyone.
“Being part of this system, I feel like I will be able to showcase my skills. I still feel like there's a big part of my game that I haven't really been able to show people. And that's probably what I'm most excited about here, is just doing my best and showing what I can do.
Hopefully for him, this foot will be healed and hold up. If so, too bad he won't do it here, but the Cardinals continue the reset that began in earnest 23 months ago.
