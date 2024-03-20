Johnny Depp responds after 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini accuses actor of verbal abuse





After an episode of the podcast Mighty Angels of Truth of January 30 resurfaces, in which Lola Glaudini recounts having been mistreated by Johnny Depp on the set of Blowthe actor broke his silence. “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this account differs greatly from the memories of other members on set at the time,” a spokesperson for Depp said in a statement to Deadline. The actress said that while filming a scene for the 2001 film Blowdirector Ted Demme told Glaudini to “burst out laughing” while Depp delivered a monologue. “I hear the signal, and I say haha, I’m laughing a lot or whatever,” Glaudini said. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks up to me, walks up to me, puts his finger in my face and he says, 'Who do you think you are?' Who do you think you are? Shut your mouth. I'm here, and I'm trying to say my lines and you're concentrating. You idiot. Oh, now, oh now, isn't that funny? Now can you shut up? Now can you fucking shut the fuck up? The calm you're in right now is how you stay. Glaudini said it happened on her first day on set and that she had not met Depp before adding: “It was my first studio film, I had only done films independent until then. And I have the star that I idolized, that I'm so excited to work with, punch me in the face. The only thing going through my mind was, “Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.” » The actress recalled that Depp later approached her and gave her “an apology without an apology,” saying, “He said, 'You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I do this Boston accent. , and it's really fucking me. So I'm a little tense and all that. So I just wanted to make sure we were cool and stuff?' She continued: “I just looked at him and was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about?' Of course, what are you talking about? Totally cool.' Because I was like… my dad said, “Don't let them see you sweat.” So that was it. Glaudini also noted that Demme, who died in 2002, did not apologize to her after the incident, saying “he didn't come to say anything”, making her feel that she was “totally left behind.” “When we finished, I was like an outcast,” she added. “No one wanted to talk to me, because I’m the bitch he went after.”

