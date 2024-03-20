Entertainment
Dr. Dre Receives Star at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Compton native Dr. Dre was honored Tuesday at a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during which his own star along the boulevard was unveiled.
The rapper and producer star rests next to star Snoop Dogg, who was also in attendance at the afternoon ceremony and spoke fondly of his “brother from another mother.”
After humorously thanking each other, Snoop Dogg thanked Dr. Dre for their legendary partnership, for his perfectionism and for creating magic together in the studio.
“I want to thank myself. I want to thank me for answering Warren and Dr. Dre's call in 1991,” Snoop Dogg said.
“I want to thank myself for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector and most of all, a good friend.”
Andre Rornell Young, known professionally as Dr. Dre, received his star in the Recording category.
“Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes,” Dr. Dre said during the ceremony.
The nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist began his career as a member of World Class Wreckin' Cru. Shortly after, he co-founded the revolutionary group NWA.
NWA became the fifth hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and the group recently received a 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Dr. Dre's solo career began in 1992 when he released his debut solo album, The Chronic, which was certified triple platinum by the RIAA, reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and won a Grammy for Best solo rap performance of “Let Me”. To go up.”
During Tuesday's ceremony, Dr. Dre said he focused on his passion for hip hop and the rest followed.
“I have been fortunate to make a living doing exactly what I love to do,” Dr. Dre said.
He started Aftermath Entertainment in 1996, where over the years he discovered hip-hop superstars such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak.
Jimmy Iovine and Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2006, then launched Beats Music – Apple acquired both in 2014.
In 2017, HBO released a four-part documentary, The Defiant Ones, chronicling the lives and relationship of Iovine and Dre over the years as well as their influence in pop culture.
Dr. Dre won a GRAMMY and an Emmy for The Defiant Ones.
In 2013, the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Innovation Arts, Technology and Business was funded and established.
In 2022, they expanded their efforts to the Los Angeles Unified School District by opening the Iovine and Young Center, the Integrated Design, Technology and Entrepreneurship Magnet, a new high school that will offer students the same cutting-edge curriculum.
Dr. Dre donated $10 million to Compton High School for the school's new performing arts center which opened in 2022. The facility is named “Andre 'Dr.” Dre’ Young Performing Arts Center,” according to the Compton Unified School District.
In 2022, Dr. Dre collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar on the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at Sofi Stadium, which won three Emmys, including a win for Outstanding Variety Special, the This is the one and only time the Super Bowl halftime show has won an Emmy in this category.
In 2023, the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective created the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to celebrate her pioneering achievements in music.
Last February, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, the first ready-to-drink product from their new premium spirits company.
“I take great pride in elevating the clarity and sound of how we experience hip hop. To achieve this is one of my greatest accomplishments,” said Dr. Dre.
