Entertainment
Spotify unveils in-car entertainment system
Spotify wants to have a bigger presence in your car, Apple hints at iPad-centric announcements, and Microsoft's new Surface Laptop goes on sale. This is your Daily Crunch for April 13, 2021.
The big story: Spotify unveils in-car entertainment system
Spotify's new device is strangely (but memorably!) named Car Thing. While there are plenty of other ways to listen to Spotify while driving, the company said this would provide a “smoother” and personalized experience. Car Thing features a touchscreen, navigation button, voice control and preset buttons to access your favorite music, podcasts and playlists.
It's actually an updated version of an in-car device that Spotify started testing a few years ago. Although Spotify is now making Car Thing available more widely, it appears the company is still considering it an experiment during this limited US release. It is available for free, with users paying only shipping costs.
Tech giants
The next Apples event will take place on April 20 Invitations for its Spring Loaded event went out today, featuring what appears to be a doodle drawn on an iPad.
Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop goes on sale this week, starting at $999 Sometimes classics are classics for a reason.
Facebook and Instagram users can now ask an oversight board to review decisions not to remove content This decision extends the mandate of the Oversight Board beyond reviewing (and especially reversing) content takedowns.
Startups, financing and venture capital
Epic, the creator of Fortnite, finalizes a funding round of 1 billion dollars The company is building a large portfolio of securities through acquisitions, a trend that will almost certainly continue with this latest massive cycle.
Home gym startup Tempo raises $220 million to meet surging demand for its workout device The Tempos freestanding cabinet, launched by the company in February 2020, features a 42-inch touchscreen with a 3D motion tracking camera that systematically scans, tracks and coaches users as they work out.
ConsenSys raises $65 million from JP Morgan, Mastercard and UBS to build infrastructure for DeFi The fundraising appears highly strategic, based on the idea that traditional institutions will need visibility in the increasingly influential world of decentralized finance.
Tips and analysis from Extra Crunch
What powers hydrogen technology? In 2021, the world may be ready for hydrogen.
Five Product Lessons to Learn Before Writing a Line of Code To uncover some fundamental truths about building products, we spoke to three entrepreneurs who have each built more than one business.
Expect an even more vibrant AI venture capital market following the Microsoft-Nuance deal The $19.7 billion deal is Microsoft's second-largest to date, surpassed only by the LinkedIn buyout.
(Extra Crunch is our membership program, helping startup founders and teams grow. You can register here.)
Everything else
Republican antitrust bill would block all big tech acquisitions Many antitrust bills are about to be launched against big tech.
Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 is filling up quickly If you're busy pushing envelopes and breaking boundaries, don't miss your chance to exhibit in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in September.
The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you would like to receive this in your inbox every day around 3 p.m. PST, you can subscribe here.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/daily-crunch-spotify-unveils-car-224344758.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Simon Case's five worst WhatsApp moments
- Spotify unveils in-car entertainment system
- Cricket is coming to America! T20 World Cup trophy tour kicks off
- THE BOYZ Talks 'Phantasy' Album Series, US Tour Plans and Fashion Styling
- Visiting West Kalimantan, Jokowi to inaugurate Singkawang Airport regional road
- Ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse and defamation | Hollywood
- Rwandan refugees warn UK government: 'our country is not safe'
- Sugary drinks and fruit juices are linked to increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes in boys
- Cipher investigation started before complaint, says Imran's lawyer – Pakistan
- Russia's Putin says he will consider China for first trip in new term
- US primary elections: Biden and Trump achieve victories in five states | US elections 2024
- Voss Capital Buys Additional Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment