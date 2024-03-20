Entertainment
Was Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered the role of James Bond? 10 other actors who could fit into the tuxedo
British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond.
According to reports from The sunEon Productions has cast its next Agent 007. Previous Bond actor Daniel Craig appeared in five films in the series, ending with No time to die in 2021.
Taylor-Johnson has appeared in films such as Avengers: Age of Ultron And High-speed train. He is also set to appear alongside Ryan Gosling in The guy who falls just in time Later this year.
If confirmed, Taylor-Johnson would become the seventh actor to play the famous British agent on film.
Otherwise, there are plenty of talented British actors vying for the role of the ever-popular, buzz-worthy super spy.
Recently, the name associated with Bond was that of Irish actor Cillian Murphy, now an Oscar winner.
In the 2010s, aside from constant calls for Idris Elba, the triumvirate of Tom Hardy, Charlie Hunnam and Michael Fassbender were the three main names linked to the role, but Fassbender, 46, has long since given up, admitting, truth be told , that he was too. old for the part.
In the current decade, many new names have emerged. Many actors, including Henry Cavill, Strangerit's Sam Heughan and Behind his eyes Star Tom Bateman has gone public with his desire to be seen with Cavill as the most outspoken.
Black Panther Actor Michael B Jordan's name has also been frequently mentioned in connection with the role, but while he would be excellent, the role will likely only be played by a British actor.
There are no women on the list because, as producer Barbara Broccoli said Variety in 2020: “James Bond can be any color, but he’s a man.
“I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play him. I think women are much more interesting than that .
Here's a list of actors who could be James Bond if Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn't confirmed.
Rege-Jean Page
Although the 35-year-old Anglo-Zimbabwean actor cut his teeth in theater, his turn as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series The Bridgerton Chronicles attracted worldwide attention. Page has risen to the top of many Bond wish lists and recently appeared alongside Chris Pine in the Dungeons & Dragons movie.
Tom Hardy
Long considered the frontrunner as Daniel Craig's successor, as time passes it seems less and less likely that the actor will be retained, and not just because of his age. According to IMDb, Hardy, 46, has at least four upcoming projects, including the Venom And Mad Max sequels, which makes him a pretty busy guy.
Sam Heughan
THE Stranger star, 43, appeared in the action thriller, SAS: Red notice, in which he plays a member of the British special forces. With a legion of female fans, the 62-year-old actor has already shown off his 007 skills in The spy who dumped meand what's more, that Scottish accent has shades of a certain Sean Connery.
He says: “I think it's an incredible franchise and a great character, so of course I would jump on it.”
Dev Patel
Oscar-nominated star had a blast in controversial British TV series Skins and has since become a Hollywood favorite. At 33, he would be pretty young to play Bond, but the younger the actor, the more films he can do. The actor, however, expressed reservations about his role as a “token” Bond.
He says, “If it works for the story and I feel like I can bring out some truth in the role or play it well, then that's what it should come down to.”
Tom Batman
Currently better known as Star Wars The other half of actress Daisy Ridley, Bateman is fully in the spotlight with her role in Death on the Nile. His turn as the suave Dr. David Ferguson in the Netflixs Behind his eyes opened fans' eyes to the possibility of him becoming Bond, and he also has a twin brother called Merlin who could serve as an instant double.
He says: “I don't think there's a single actor alive who would say no [role]”.
Henry Cavill
THE Superman The 40-year-old actor has spoken about how much he would love the role. He auditioned for Bond when the role went to Daniel Craig, revealing that Casino Royale Director Martin Campbell told him, “He looks a little chubby, Henry,” during a scene in which he was wearing only a towel.
Charlie Hunnam
Another pillar of the list alongside Hardy, the Sons of Anarchy The actor's name remains attached to the role despite his insistence, he is not very interested. A recent turning point in Guy Ritchies' gangster film Gentlemen allowed him to showcase the cool-under-pressure British vibe required by the 007 role.
He said: “I'm a huge Tom Hardy fan, so I'd love to see him as James Bond.”
James Norton
The 38-year-old actor may not have achieved global stardom yet, but in his native United Kingdom, he's the psychopath of happy valley. Also starring Meg's love interest, John Brooke, in Little womanjust like 007, Norton studied at Cambridge University.
He says: “I mean, as far as I'm concerned, I haven't had a single conversation beyond this one. I hope Daniel Craig can do one or two more.”
Rice Ahmed
Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for The sound of metal, the 41-year-old British-Pakistani actor, is the first Muslim to be nominated in this category. And he could also make history as the first person of color to play Bond. Having demonstrated versatility in roles such as Thief One And Venomhe will then put his talents to good use as the prince of Denmark, Hamlet.
He says, “Any expansion of the mold of what our traditional archetypes are appeals to me, so yeah, those classic stories, whether it's some sort of superhero or James Bond.”
Richard Madden
The 37-year-old actor transformed his role as Robb Stark into Game Of Thrones in a varied and eclectic career. Earning rave reviews for the very Bond-esque Bodyguardhis good looks also saw him play the prince in Cinderella and as Romeo in a stage production of Romeo and Juliet. Additionally, he also starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Marvels The Eternals.
He said: “It's very flattering to be involved in this conversation, but it's just talk, and I'm sure next week it will be someone different.”
|
