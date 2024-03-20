Dr. Dre receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre was officially honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Compton rapper and producer was recognized during a ceremony Tuesday morning at 6840 Hollywood Blvd.

He was joined by Snoop Dogg, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and radio host Big Boy at the event.

Dr.Dre received the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Its star is for the recording category.

When Snoop took the podium, he started his speech on a light note. “I want to thank myself,” the rapper said while laughing with the crowd. He thanked himself for working with Dr. Dre in the '90s.

Putting jokes aside, he described Dr. Dre as “my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector and, above all, a good friend.”

Snoop also recited what appeared to be tailor-made lyrics that he had created just for the occasion. He described their relationship over the years “from Long Beach to Compton.” The rapper thanked Dr. Dre for always pushing him to be great with his “perfectionist” mindset, calling their partnership “legendary.”

“You always bring out the best in the dog Dr. Dre, and I appreciate that. There would be no Snoop without Dre. Together, we created magic in the studio, and our collaborations have left a lasting mark on the music world.” Snoop said.

When it was Dr. Dre's turn to take the mic, he wasted no time in thanking his loyal and longtime fans.

“I'm incredibly grateful for your support over the years. Most of us grew up together. And at almost 60 years old, you're still by my side, and I really appreciate that,” he said . “Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I'm not done yet. You better believe there's a lot more to come.”

The multiple Grammy Award winner co-founded the influential rap group NWA, then launched his solo career with the release of the acclaimed “The Chronic” in 1992.

He has also mentored and worked with other hip-hop superstars such as Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

“Putting my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on the path to an incredible career, and I've been lucky enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do said Dr. Dre.

In 2006, Dr. Dre and Iovine co-founded Beats Electronics, which was sold to Apple in 2014 for $3.2 billion, making the now 59-year-old hip-hop's first billionaire.

The star wasn't the only honor Dr. Dre received on Tuesday. Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez officially declared March 19 Dr. Day in the city. He presented Dr. Dre with a framed plaque to commemorate the day as the crowd chanted “Dre Day! Dre Day!”

The celebration took place while Dr. Dre spoke more about his health issues in 2021. Since suffering from a brain aneurysm, he revealed that he has also had three strokes.

A few hours after the ceremony, Dr. Dre is expected to make an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent will also join the series. You can watch this Tuesday after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. PST or check your local TV listings.