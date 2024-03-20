The Changing Colors of Bollywood: A Mirror of India's Ideological Change





India will know who we elected to govern us on June 4, but an important indicator of the ideology that currently reigns in India is the one thing that unites all Indians: Bollywood.

As my dear SWAT Analysis readers know, we closely follow Bollywood because it represents the most powerful popular culture in India. As poet Javed Akhtar acutely pointed out, cricket and Bollywood are the two religions in India.

And Bollywood is changing color at a rapid pace. When the Khan trinity of Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir Khan were directing the films, they were agnostic; they might have been called Rahul in the movies, but religion wasn't that big of a deal in the movies. Today, the Khan trinity is approaching sixty and is individually hounded by an ideology that seeks to dominate cinematic thinking because films remain the Uber medium for conveying gigantic messages. So consider some of the films made and in production currently: Godhra with the subtitle Accident or Conspiracy, Savarkar, RazakarJNU with subtitle Jahangir National University with a clenched fist on India on the poster asking: Can a teaching university break the nation? Article 370, Bastar – the history of Naxal, And The Sabarmati report. Whitewashing historical figures An award-winning director, much attacked by right-wing trolls, told me: Bollywood always salutes the powers that be; we have no courage to confront anyone, and the veto of street power terrifies us. When Aryan Khan, son of the country's biggest superstar Shahrukh Khan, was arrested and kept in jail for over a month in a fake drug case, it sent a chilling message to sections of Bollywood who still claimed that 'they wouldn't line up. . Now we only want to carry out projects that will make the powers happy. Also, let me be honest, funding for these projects is currently overflowing; you have no problem raising funds, and the entire ecosystem is activated to promote your films. I asked the filmmaker, whom I know well and who has made moving films, if I could cite his name for this quote. He laughed and said, I talked to you because I trust you and you understand the situation if you want me to face raids, sure, name me. Silence reigned on the phone after I promised him sincere anonymity. OTT platforms, which were seen as a new hope for telling stories that could be bold, topical and not necessarily big blockbusters, are now facing a huge threat and censorship of offended and hurt sentiments that involve threats of arrest while multiple cases are registered through them in the immense Indian territory, and there is always an implicit threat of violence. OTT platforms now self-censor and do not allow any content deemed controversial. What this means for creativity is obvious. History is conveniently rewritten to make the victors out of the vanquished and whitewash the actions of historical figures. A form of blackmail As the staged attack on Sharukh Khan's film Pathan highlighted, even the use of one color for the swimsuits worn by the female protagonist Deepika Padukone infuriated a particular section of the thought police. The biggest open secret in Bollywood right now is that some social media who scour current and old Bollywood films to shake up their profane content and imaginary attacks on deities can be quietly paid. This is an obvious form of blackmail that disappears as quickly as attacks on social media. A high-profile actor told me that a paid trend attacking me will lead to a comment I made years ago about food, or something trivial in a forgotten interview. I will be attacked as being disrespectful to the majority faith. My films will be attacked. Then, steps will be taken to settle. If we pay, the public attacks will stop. Bollywood has always paid week (extortion) only the people who demanded the money have changed. Read more by Swati Chaturvedi A clear indicator One could say that Bollywood is full of soulless actors who have always genuflected to political power, in the same way that superstar Amitabh Bachchan has always been close to the leaders who run the country, from Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi, even being a member of Parliament from the Congress party. for Allahabad, now Prayagraj and now being the face of the BJP government's projects such as Swach Bharat and previously a brand ambassador for Gujarat tourism. But Bachchan is not the only one; almost every Bollywood actor queues up to meet important political leaders. When Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister and the dominant ideology driving politics was secularism, actors and directors like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar made films that told secular stories. Later, director Manmohan Desai made secular blockbusters like Amar Akbar Anthony. Now that the dominant ideology is saffron, Bollywood reflects it. But it is more insidious; some of these propaganda films contain hatred against certain minorities. This bigotry and hatred transmitted via the most viral and popular medium against an unfortunate minority should worry us all. It is also a very clear indicator of where India is heading. Swati Chaturvedi @bainjal Swati Chaturvedi is an award-winning journalist and author of I Am a Troll: Inside the Secret World of the BJPs Digital Army.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/bollywoods-changing-colours-a-mirror-to-indias-ideological-shift-1.101730150 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos