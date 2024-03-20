Dan Schneider breaks silence on 'Quiet on Set' document in new interview

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Dan Schneider, sorry and sometimes emotional, broke his silence after watching the Investigation Discovery show. Quiet on set: The dark side of children's TV, a four-part documentary series that made allegations about toxic workplaces for the child actors and crews of the Nickelodeon series he created and directed.

“Watching the last two nights has been very difficult: I am confronting my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and which I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty sincere apology,” Schneider told BooG!E, who played T-Bo on iCarlyin a 19-minute video interview filmed after the former Nickelodeon producer watched Calm on setbroadcast Sunday and Monday evening on ID and Max.

Among the allegations against Schneider — who was once dubbed the “Norman Lear of children's television” in THE New York Times – include that he tolerated toxic working conditions and allegedly tormented and humiliated the cast and crew on his television sets.

“When I watched the show, I could see the pain in some people's eyes, and it made me feel horrible, full of regret and sadness. I wish I could go back, especially to the early years of my career, and bring the growth and experience that I have now and just do a better job and never feel like it was OK to be a asshole to anyone, ever. ” Schneider said in the video obtained exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter (watch below).

The prolific children's television producer had been keeping a low profile in the weeks leading up to the series premiere of ID Doc. But on Monday, after the premiere night aired, Schneider's representatives responded to allegations about sexualized content and toxic behavior on set by stating that “everything that happened on the shows Dan aired was carefully scrutinized by dozens of adults involved and approved by the network.”

Now he speaks directly and addresses specific allegations and stories of abuse.

In the third episode of Calm on the set, Drake Bell, the star of Drake and Josh And The Amanda show, identified himself as John Doe's victim in the Brian Peck sexual assault case. Schneider, in the new video, claims he didn't hire the Nickelodeon dialogue coach who was convicted of sexually assaulting a child actor in 2004, now known as Bell. Bell's name had never been revealed in public court.

“When Drake and I talked and he told me what happened, I was more devastated by it than anything that had ever happened to me in my career thus far. And I told him said, 'I'm here for you,'” Schneider said in the video.

At one point in the interview, Schneider cried as he recounted that Bell's mother had asked him for help writing a speech to read in court during Peck's trial: “She came to me at that moment – there and she said, “Dan, I'm not good with words like you.” And could you help me with my speech in front of the judge? I said, “Of course. » I did it, and [Peck] ended up going to prison and serving his sentence.

Schneider also recounted how Bell had to attend a sentencing hearing for Peck, where the convicted predator's side of the courtroom was filled with supporters. “Many of them [were] quite famous. Of course, Drake was devastated that this happened. And what's even more disappointing is that 41 of those people wrote letters for Peck's character, letters praising him for who he was and asking for leniency,” he recalled.

Hollywood stars named in Calm on set to have written such letters include James Marsden, Taran Killam, A boy meets the world stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, Ron Melendez and the late Alan Thicke. (THR has contacted those mentioned for comment.)

“It was probably the darkest part of my career,” Schneider said. “And here’s the kicker that I really don’t understand. After [Peck] released from prison and was a registered sex offender, he was hired on a Disney Channel show. I do not understand that.

THR has reached out to representatives from Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Bell for comment. It is understood that Peck played the role of a mirror in three episodes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody for Disney Channel.

Sources also insist that Peck played the role entirely in a voice-over studio, far from the series' filming set, and had no interactions with the cast and crew members, including minors. THR also learned that upon learning of Peck's conviction, Disney immediately fired him and replaced his voice and credits on all three episodes of the series he worked on.

In the post-Calm on set video, Schneider explained that he did not hire Peck to work on All that. When asked if “this was a Tollin/Robbins production?” Schneider said yes, as he was referring to the former production banner run by longtime producer-directors Mike Tollin and Brian Robbins.

Reference sources at Paramount – where Robbins is currently chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures after at one point overseeing Nickelodeon for then-parent company ViacomCBS – said THR that he was in no way involved in hiring Peck to work at the children's television network.

Schneider's memories of his years at Nickelodeon – where he created hit shows like The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious And Sam and cat – follow his critics alleging online and in Calm on set that he was inappropriate for the young women who worked for him and that he wrote inappropriate scripts for uncomfortable child actors to play.

Looking back, Schneider agreed that some jokes crossed the line and should be removed from episodes that continue to air or can still be streamed. “All these jokes…the show covered the last two nights, every single one of these jokes was written for an audience of kids because the kids thought they were funny and only funny,” he argued. But that was then. “Let’s remove these jokes from the show, just like I would have done 20 or 25 years ago,” he said. “I want my shows to be popular. I want everyone to like [the shows], the more people who liked the shows, the happier I am. So if there is something that needs to be deleted because it bothers someone, let's delete it.

Among other revelations, Schneider claimed to have helped Amanda Bynes, star of the hit series Amanda's Show who, at the age of 16 or 17, he says, tried to separate from his parents. At one point in the video, he recalled a late-night call from Bynes.

“It was very late. Well, after midnight, or 1 or 2 a.m., the phone rang. I answered it, and it was Amanda. She was in distress. She had been having conflicts with her parents — I think her father — and she called. I was immediately concerned for her safety,” Schneider said in the video.

He added that he had arranged for Bynes to be picked up due to his safety concerns. “I felt better. She ended up being taken to the police.

During his career, Schneider helped launch the careers of Bynes, Kenan Thompson, Victoria Justice, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and many others. Although no sexual allegations involving child actors have been made against Schneider, he made several apologies in the video to young actors who said they felt uncomfortable or vulnerable on his television sets.

“There are definitely things I would do differently,” he insisted, including having licensed therapists on set to supervise the child actors and the filming process. “The main thing I would change is the way I treat people and everyone. Sometimes I definitely didn't give my best to people. I didn't have enough patience. I could be arrogant and definitely overambitious, and sometimes downright rude and obnoxious, and I'm sorry I ever was.

He also said, among other things, that he was wrong to ask anyone on set to give him massages: “It was a mistake. It was wrong to put someone in that position. It was wrong to do it. I would never do it today. I'm embarrassed that I did it at the time. I apologize to everyone I put in this situation.

He also discussed the inappropriate jokes he told and the pranks he pulled in the writers' room. “Let me just say that no writer should ever feel uncomfortable in a writer’s room. Period. The end. No excuses,” he said. Schneider insisted he should never have participated, especially when he was in charge.

“I can tell you why it hurts a lot,” he continued of my early experiences in the entertainment business, “I was green. I was scared. I was excited. It meant everything to me that I had these opportunities. And I went there and I was lucky, because my first experiences were fantastic. And the fact that I didn't pay it forward for every employee that came through my door , this hurts my heart because I should have, and I wish I could go back and fix this.

He also discussed criticism online and in the Quiet on the SéThe series points out that the “On Air Dare” sketches are inappropriate, and that Schneider acknowledged that in some cases “they went too far.”

“When I was watching the show the last couple of nights, I know now that there were kids that were having issues with the 'On Air Dares,' and it breaks my heart, and I'm so sorry, and I'm so sorry to any child who has ever had to face a challenge or anything that they didn't want to do or weren't comfortable doing,” he said.

While making the reaction video, a spokesperson for Schneider said BooG!e reached out to the TV producer to see if he could ask him a few questions about the series. “BooG!e wishes to clarify, however, that he is not a journalist and that he did not try to be one. He offered to provide Dan with a platform to confront many of his past behaviors,” the statement continued. “BooG!e thought it was worth doing if Dan was interested, so people could hear from Dan.”

Calm on set is now streaming on Max.