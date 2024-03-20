Virginia Beach is family friendly

Tourist experience

When describing the overall philosophy of the Beachevents entertainment program, the slogan, for as long as I can remember, has been family friendly. Now, what exactly does that mean? What seems like a simple question is an exercise in critical thinking and requires several steps before you even begin to form a definition. Just 25 years ago, this question wouldn't have been too difficult to answer. It certainly wasn't June and Ward Cleaver, although there is still a place for them in the ever-expanding spectrum of possibilities. As we become an increasingly inclusive society, the possible combinations of forming a family can be mind-boggling.

Given the degree of difficulty in simply defining family, the challenge now is to expand this definition to include the concept of family. It is almost easier to recognize it by the presence of the shadow cast by the antithesis of this state of comfort. We find it easier to imagine during experiential visits to places that do not offer a feeling of warmth, comfort, inclusiveness and security. As one of my colleagues put it so simply: It's a place where I can take my family and be there in the moment.

The goal of the resort's events program is to bring this transformative experience to everyone who chooses our destination as the place to spend their precious two weeks, or even two hours. City staff, from City Council to Public Safety, have aligned their goals with those of a better tourism experience, and we are indeed fortunate to benefit from universal buy-in from our stakeholders and residents. As we begin to unpack our 2024 memory-making season, we hope you enjoy the offerings.

Bobby Melatti, Beachevents Program Director Emeritus, Virginia Beach

Only adults

Concerning “Paradise Ocean Club set to reopen in Fort Monroe after heated lease negotiations» (March 13): News recently broke that the Paradise Ocean Club in Fort Monroe would be opening this summer. Good news. I like that they keep a maximum capacity of 1,000 people. Very good for safety rules.

According to club owner Baxter Simmons, the National Park Service complained about “skimpy swimsuits.” If there are regulations on swimsuits, such as banning guests whose swimsuits are too revealing, that might be a good idea, but it would cause a lot of controversy. There will be arguments between customers saying “you let this person in, and this person is revealing more than just me.” I can foresee a lot of controversy over this.

Why don't they impose an age requirement, maybe a minimum age of 21 or 25, which of course means no children. Is it so serious? Families can take their kids to the extra shoreline at Fort Monroe and Buckroe Beach, all beautiful places. Or they can take their kids to the Hampton Aquaplex; they have a wonderful water park and are reasonably priced. The last option would be to designate an alcohol-free day for parents accompanying their children.

Keep the Paradise Ocean Club for adults to enjoy, have a drink and mingle.

Christopher Garguilo, Hampton

Radars

With recent developments in electronics, passengers being propelled into space, cars driving themselves, advanced computer systems and more security cameras installed in more places, there seems to be no good reason why we don't have cameras on every street and highway for everyone's safety. .

False reporting of incidents would be eliminated because you will see the whole story. People who know they are being watched tend to behave better and tell the truth. Accusations of Big Brother surveillance could be made. Sometimes a big brother is helpful. But this is not an invasion of privacy, because it only involves recording events on public roads. Not everything that is done in public constitutes an invasion of privacy.

The initial costs may be high, but we must weigh the current cost of lives lost, the cost of civil suits, and the loss of protection due to the lack of trained police officers against the money the camera system may cost.

Payment for the camera system can be found by allowing advertising on the camera poles. For example, insurance companies may say that XYZ Insurance protects you in addition to the cameras installed on that pole. Or, insurance companies could contribute financially to this initiative because they will save money due to fewer accidents. Fines for violations could help pay the costs.

With fewer drivers on our highways now driving recklessly as if they were NASCAR wannabes on a speedway, safer highways will be a boon to all careful drivers.

Henry P. “Hank” Henson, retired Norfolk Police Chief, Norfolk

Marijuana

It would be so nice to breathe air without skunk odor. My mother said someone hit a skunk. I told him it was the smell of marijuana. She then asked why anyone would smoke that.

I don't care if anyone smokes it. I just don't believe skunk odor is the goal of legalization. Maybe they should think before they smoke.

Mike Dunn, Carrollton