More than 1,000 pieces of Hollywood history are up for grabs in North Texas





DALLAS— A big part of Hollywood history is being created into a different kind of history at Heritage Auctions. “This is the largest and most in-depth collection I have ever seen in my 33-year career,” said Brian Chanes, senior director of Heritage Auctions at Hollywood Entertainment. From Batman's boomerang to Bill Murray's bowling ball in Kingpin. “Now it’s $35,000, so there’s a tremendous amount of interest in this project,” Chanes said. Jim Carrey's mask from The Mask, Morgan Freeman's baseball glove from The Shawshank Redemption. “This is the glove he used as Red Redding,” Chanes said. And original accessories from Lawrence of Arabia, Basic Instinct, Indiana Jones and even Ghostbusters. “They put a lighting element in it to make it glow,” Chanes said. Two of the most famous props up for auction this week include the wooden panel that Kate Winslet floated on in Titanic, whose current opening bid is $40,000. “It’s still something we talk about today,” Chanes said. The ax held by Jack Nicholson in The Shining and the stone tablets Charlton Heston carried in The Ten Commandments can be yours for the right price. Star Wars and Superman accessories, even the famous Forrest Gump bench. This is a collection owned by Planet Hollywood that was once displayed in its restaurants, including one in Dallas that closed about 20 years ago. “That’s what memories are for,” Chanes said. “This is what you remember.” Heritage Auctions says most items start with a minimum bid of $500. Back to the Future memorabilia is also up for auction, as well as plenty of memorabilia from the Dallas TV show. Over 1600 items you can bid on now. The items will be auctioned starting Wednesday and will open with the highest online bid. So if you've ever dreamed of owning the license plate of the Ferrari in Ferris Buehler's Day Off, or something else you've seen on the big screen, this might be your best chance to finally get it. More from CBS News J.D. Miles JD Miles is an award-winning journalist who has covered North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.

