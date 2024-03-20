Entertainment
Johnny Depp accused of harassing 'Blow' costar Lola Glaudini
An episode of the “Powerful Truth Angels” podcast from earlier this year resurfaced In The last days for featuring actress Lola Glaudini telling a story from the set of the movie “Blow,” where Johnny Depp allegedly chastised her for laughing during a take. Glaudini, who was in the background of a scene in which Depp gives a monologue, said “Blow” director Ted Demme asked him to “burst out laughing” when Depp said one of his replicas during the shot.
“[Depp] said his monologue. I hear the cue, and I say haha, I'm laughing a lot or whatever,” Glaudini said, noting that she had performed the scene that way in a few other takes. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks up to me, walks up to me, puts his finger in my face and he says, 'Who the fuck do you think you are?' Who the fuck do you think you are? Shut your mouth. I'm here, and I'm trying to say my lines and you concentrate. You idiot. Oh, now, oh now, isn't that funny? Now can you shut up? Now can you shut up? The calm you are in right now is how you stay.'
“The first day, on set, I never met him,” Glaudini added. “It was my first studio film, until then I had only made independent films. And I have the star that I idolized, that I'm so excited to work with, punch me in the face. The only thing going through my mind was, “Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.” »
Depp reportedly offered “an apology without an apology” to Glaudini when the two saw each other on set later that day. Glaudini said she spoke to her father after Depp allegedly yelled at her and he told her: “You have two choices right now: You can either say fuck off, fuck off, and we don't Don't talk to me like that, or you never let him see that you're sweating.
Glaudini said she chose the latter option when Depp came to her and “he said, 'You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in character, doing this Boston, and it’s really fucking.” Me. So I'm a little tense and all that. So I just wanted to make sure we were cool and stuff?'
“I just looked at him and was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about? Of course, what are you talking about? Totally cool.' Because I was like… my dad said, “Don't let them see you sweat.” So that was it,” Gluadini added.
She also said on the podcast that Demme “didn't come out and say anything” when she was allegedly berated by Depp and “when we finished, I was like an outcast.” No one wanted to talk to me, because I'm the bitch he picked on.
Asked for comment on Glaudini's story, a rep for Depp said Variety: “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this account differs greatly from that of other members on set at the time.”
Depp's rep highlighted Samuel Sarkar, who was credited as a sound technician on “Blow” and also worked with Depp on films such as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” and “Chocolat.” Most recently, Sarkar produced Depp's film “Minamata” with the actor.
The government said Variety in a statement regarding Glaudini's story: “As a sound person, you're constantly listening to what's happening on set, listening to the noises, listening to the chatter. In fact, more specifically, I was listening to Johnny's audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I have never heard anything like it – and it would have been a remarkable event.
Representatives for Glaudini did not immediately respond. Variety request for comment on statements made by Sarkar and Depp's representative.
Watch Glaudini’s full interview on the “Powerful Truth Angels” podcast in the video below.
