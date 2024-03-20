Pro-Israel Hollywood Says Jonathan Glazer's Oscar Speech Is Anti-Semitic

English director Jonathan Glazer poses in the press room with the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for The Zone of Interest during the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024.

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images



The reaction against even the most subdued demonstrations in support of Gaza during the Oscars were predictable. Artists, musicians and actors who wore a pin symbolizing a call for a ceasefire in Israel-Palestine are labeled anti-Semites.

Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer, however, went further in his Oscar acceptance speech: He actually said something. After winning the Academy Award for Best International Film, Glazer objected that his own Jewishness and the memory of the Holocaust were being hijacked by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocents. Whether it's the October victims, the October 7 victims in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza.

The biggest offense here, if the backlash is anything to go by, was that Glazer dared to speak about the context of the Israeli occupation. He had the audacity to suggest that history did not begin on October 7.

Like a letter Signed by more than 900 people, described as Hollywood creatives and professionals, and released Monday, it was clear: the very word occupation was banned.

Using words like occupation to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland thousands of years old and recognized as a state by the United Nations distorts history, the letter says, not to mention the military occupation of the territories Palestinians. of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, as well as the Syrian Golan Heights, has been recognized as such by the United Nations since 1967.

But the letter goes on to say that the occupation has done more than just distort history, it has invoked the worst anti-Semitic tropes in history: it gives credence to the modern blood libel that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. .

The indisputable fact of Israeli occupation of Palestinian land is now apparently a blood libel: a millennia-old anti-Semitic canard, which gained prominence in the Middle Ages, that Jews murder Christians to use their blood for sectarian rituals.

Opposing virtually any policy that Israel can claim to justify as self-defense would be anti-Semitic.

According to the logic of the letters, it would therefore be a blood libel to oppose virtually any Israeli policy, from the permanent control of all Palestinians. from the river to the sea This is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he wants, what human rights groups have recognized as a system of apartheid. Opposing virtually any policy that Israel can claim to justify as self-defense would be anti-Semitic.

If that wasn't enough, the letter is extraordinary in the breadth of its denial. Israel does not target civilians. It targets Hamas, the authors wrote. What is not mentioned, however, is that Israeli forces have killed more than 31,000 people, including 13,000 children, decimated all forms of civilian infrastructure, brought Gaza to the brink of mass famine and displaced more than 1.7 million people, not to mention credible reports from journalists and media. academics being individually target.

Of course, these people are Palestinians: a word that the Hollywood letter does not explicitly forbid, but which is nevertheless not mentioned.



The best-known creators are the horror film director Eli Roth and the actors Debra Messing and Michael Rapaport, who have openly expressed support for Israel's war on Gaza.

More notable is the list of executives and producers who added their names unfamiliar to most of us industry outsiders. They included Gary Barber, head of Spyglass Media Group and former CEO of MGM, Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures, Gail Berman, major television producer and executive, and former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America Hawk Koch. .

Many on the list are writers and showrunners. The agents, producers and executives who denounce Glazer, however, are engaging in nothing less than a campaign of intimidation, leveraging their Jewishness specifically against his, in numbers, to make extreme and baseless claims.

Jewish writer Sarah Schulman, comment on the letter's signatories, said the violent reaction betrayed a strange childishness and an inability to imagine that they could be part of something bad. A complete inability to be self-critical.

It is the Zionist equivalent of what the late Jamaican-British philosopher Charles Mills called white ignorance, by which he did not mean what white-skinned people do not know. Rather, it is a cognitive tendency that functions as an epistemic block, resisting facts that challenge white supremacy and expose its violence. This leaves the person a priori determined to deny what is in front of them, even if the thing is unassailable. Mills pointed out that what makes such denial possible, of course, is memory management.

Glazer's film about how the family of SS officer and Auschwitz commander Rudolf Hss built a domestic idyll on the outskirts of the concentration camp depicts this kind of ingrained, ideological and willful ignorance. The knee-jerk reaction to Glazer's speech exposes him once again.