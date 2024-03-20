WWE Star Actor John Cena Visits Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne





Chances are you didn't see John Cena last weekend when he visited Melbourne. The actor and WWE superstar, whose catchphrase is “You Can't See Me,” attended a celebration at American Muscle Car Museum. We were happy to welcome him for the first time here at the AMCM, we read on the museum's Facebook page. Why was John Cena in Melbourne? It was an invitation-only event Saturday at the American Muscle Car Museum. The celebration was a 50th birthday party in honor of the Bricklin SV-1 car and birthday party for the car's creator, Malcolm Bricklin. The Bricklin is a two-seater sports car manufactured in the mid-1970s. Cena is a car enthusiast and even owned a car which is now on display at the museum. He posed for a photo in front of his old green, 1969 AMC AMX California 500 Special. What was it like at the American Muscle Car Museum event with John Cena? The afternoon event began with guests singing Happy Birthday to Bricklin. Those in attendance were friends of Bricklin and owners of Bricklin vehicles. Guests then toured the museum, which features more than 400 classic cars, and mingled with Cena. He is more than a car fan and he really knows his stuff, we read on the Facebook page. We greatly appreciate his patience with all the enthusiastic people at the museum and for his time at the celebration. What is the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne? The 123,000 square foot complex houses Mark Pieloch's personal collection. Pieloch has been a car enthusiast for over 40 years. His collection ranges from classic American muscle cars from the 1950s to the 1970s, to more modern cars like a 2022 Ford GT. The museum, located at 3500 Sarno Road, is not open to the public. It hosts many nonprofit fundraisers, automotive activities, educational tours and other events. Who is John Cena? Cena debuted in WWE as a wrestler. He was a 16-time world champion with the organization and is considered one of its greatest wrestlers. He later became an actor with roles in films such as Fast And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Cena, known for his muscular physique, recently made headlines for his lack of attire while presenting the Best Costume Award at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this month. Contact trends reporter Michelle Spitzer at [email protected].

