The scoop on the Outside the Box music festival – The Daily Egypt

This year's Outside the Box music festival will transcend mere entertainment and highlight new concepts and embrace new sounds in various locations across SIU through April 19, according to professor Eric Mandat, who will perform a clarinet recital and other tasks.
Outside the Box is celebrating its seventeenth anniversary by bringing composers and artists from as far away as Taiwan and as close as here to campus. The United States-based musicians hail from cities ranging from Chicago and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Orlando, Florida. Styles span electronic music, classical, and many genres in between.
One of Mandat's clarinet compositions will be performed by Taiwan's Little Giant Chamber Chinese Chamber Orchestra, which will perform on Friday, April 19 at Shryock Auditorium.
Mandat said he believes audiences will appreciate the art of listening more as they experience new sounds.
Associate Professor Chris Walczak, organizer of the festival, agrees.
We are very happy with the visit of the Little Giant Chinese Chamber Orchestra from Taipei, Taiwan. The ensemble specializes in the fusion of traditional Chinese instruments and Western orchestral instruments. Five new compositions will be created by the group alongside SIU faculty artists.
The festival was founded by Kathleen Ginther, who taught composition and music theory at SIU for 18 years. His works have been hailed as music of ethereal delicacy and supernatural rapture according to the Website Off the beaten trackwho says his compositions are curious and contemplative in nature, but often display a playful and whimsical touch.
Ginther is a featured performer this year and said it's good to be back.
“I am so excited that Chris Walczak invited me to write a new piece for the Little Giant Chinese Chamber Orchestra and the Altgeld Chamber Players, our university ensemble at SIU,” she said.
She said it was a challenge to create a work for the chamber orchestra.
Writing a piece combining Western classical instruments with ancient Chinese instruments is one of the most difficult things I have ever attempted, but also a lot of fun.
In addition to concerts, the festival offers symposia, workshops and other side events, Walczak said. Outside the Box allows School of Music faculty and students, as well as the community at large, to work closely with guest artists, who are nationally and internationally acclaimed.
When considering who to present each year, it is essential to determine how engaged the guests will be; It is extremely important that guest artists are enthusiastic about interacting with our students, faculty and community members, Walcak said.
Ginther said she hopes the festival will raise awareness of the talent of SIU musicians and composers.
I hope it will bring the audience a sense of excitement while listening to music that has never been heard before. I hope this brings some understanding to how collaborative music making is and I hope the audience has a good time.
All Outside the Box events are free and open to the public.
Calendar of events Off the beaten track 2024
TUESDAY MARCH 26
10:00 a.m., Altgeld Hall, room 119
Join us for a discussion session led by special guest artist Jessica Speak on the topic of creating a music community wherever you are. Open to all SIU professors and students as well as the general public.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 27
7:00 p.m., Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall
The SIU Clarinet Studio, under the direction of SIU Visiting Professor of Music and Distinguished Scholar Eric Mandat, will present its annual Outside the Box concert. The evening's featured guest will be international artist and clarinet professor at Stetson University, Dr. Jessica Speak. The concert will feature several chamber works for clarinets by Mandats, including the premiere of his new duo, Five Miniatures (2022).
THURSDAY MARCH 28
7:00 p.m., Altgeld Hall, room 112
SIU faculty percussionist Christopher Butler will perform a concert of electric and innovative new music for percussion and computer.
TUESDAY APRIL 9
7:00 p.m., Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall
Led by Eric Mandat, the Southern Illinois University Improvisation Unit will present a concert of primarily improvised music, with a special tribute to groundbreaking composer Morton Feldman.
THURSDAY, 11TH OF APRIL
7:00 p.m., Shryock Auditorium
Get ready for an evening of completely new music for an eclectic variety of musical instruments and electronic sounds composed and performed by SIU School of Music students!
THURSDAY APRIL 18
11:00 a.m., Shryock Auditorium
Outside The Box's guest artists, the Little Giant Chinese Chamber Orchestra, will showcase the captivating sounds and contemporary techniques of traditional Chinese musical instruments, speaking about the role they play in new musical performance. Open to all SIU students, faculty and the general public.
7:00 p.m., Shryock Auditorium
Come hear this kaleidoscopic concert of new electroacoustic works from a variety of contemporary composers, including SIU faculty members Christopher Butler, Dick Kelley, and Eric Mandat, joined by guest artist members of the Little Giant Chinese Chamber Orchestra.
FRIDAY APRIL 19
7:00 p.m., Shryock Auditorium
Please welcome Outside The Box 2024 guest artists from Taipei, Taiwan, The Little Giant Chinese Chamber Orchestra. Led by internationally renowned conductor Chih-Sheng Chen, the orchestra will perform five newly commissioned world premieres by composers Kathleen Ginther, Gregory Glancey, Zoe Lin, Eric Mandat and Christopher Walczak. Specializing in the musical fusion of traditional Chinese instruments and Western orchestral instruments, the group will be joined on stage by bassist Joe Bauer and SIU faculty, the Altgeld Chamber Players, with Robert Allison, trumpet, Christopher Butler, percussion, Jessica Butler, trombone, Anthony. Gray, piano, Yuko Kato, piano, Richard Kelley, saxophone, Eric Mandat, clarinet and Jennifer Presar, horn. Do not miss!
