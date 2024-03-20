Naperville's first Chick-fil-A, downtown Latin-inspired entertainment complex, 99 Ranch Market in the works – Chicago Tribune

From plans for the local debut of a national fast-food chain to a multi-level entertainment complex complete with a dance floor, Naperville's business environment is teeming with prospects for newcomers.

A proposal to bring Chick-fil-A to town will go before the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

Chick-fil-A, according to plans filed with the city, plans to build a new fast food restaurant at 1159 E. Ogden Ave. Although the chain has nearby locations, including locations at Auroras Fox Valley Mall, Bolingbrook, Wheaton and Oswego, it would be the first in Naperville, according to the company's website.

Planning commissioners will review a handful of requested variances the company needs to carry out its plan. They include two deviations from city code, one regarding bypass requirements and the other regarding signage and a land use change.

The proposed business would be part of the larger Iroquois Center, located north of East Ogden Avenue and west of Iroquois Avenue.

According to meeting documents, 29,000 square feet of the 123,931-square-foot mall would be removed to accommodate Chick-fil-A.

City staff recommended that planning commissioners approve all requests except the sign deviation.

Dine, dance and drink

In downtown Naperville, a three-story Latin-inspired entertainment complex will soon open.

Filling the building that previously housed The Craftsman, AltaVida is coming to 16 W. Jefferson Ave., across from Front Street Cantina.

Inspired by global Latin music, food, drink and dance, according to CEO Edwin Rios, the complex will feature three distinct spaces: a casual Spanish café on the ground floor; a dance hall and cocktail lounge on the second floor; and a third level for events.

(The idea) is to take people out of their routine and their daily existence and bring them to a place that is a global escape where they can escape, Rios said.

AltaVida is expected to open in about 30 days, he said.

New Asian Restaurants

Three new Asian restaurants are opening on Washington Street.

Ichiddo Ramen, featuring Japanese dishes, will move to 204 S. Washington St. later this year, occupying the space formerly occupied by La Borra cafe, according to Christine Jeffries, president of the Naperville Development Partnership.

Based in Minnesota, Ichiddo Ramen has restaurants in the Midwest as well as Florida and New York, according to its website. In Illinois, the only other location is in Evergreen Park.

In the same space, Matcha En, a Japanese dessert and beverage shop, is expected to open this year, Jeffries said. Matcha En currently has a location in Chicago. Its menu ranges from bubble tea to mochi.

Next to Ichiddo and Matcha En, a Vietnamese restaurant is set to open at 206 S. Washington St. Lotus Banh Mi Naperville is currently under construction and should be up and running by June, according to co-founder Dao Nguyen.

99 Ranch Market coming soon

Another business Naperville residents can keep an eye on is 99 Ranch Market, one of the largest Asian-American grocery chains, Jeffries said.

The market will take over the building that a decade ago housed Dominicks grocery store, Jeffries said. Dominicks left its space at 1555 North Aurora Road, part of the Napervilles Riverbrook Shopping Center, after its parent company, Safeway, closed all stores in the Chicago area.

Riverbrook bringing 99 Ranch Market is part of a larger redevelopment project underway at the center, Jeffries said. Earlier this year, Houston-based developer NewQuest Asia-Pacific Retail announced the acquisition of Riverbrook and plans to completely rebrand and renovate the center to become a hub for Asian retailers and restaurateurs.

A grand opening is expected in 2025, NewQuest previously said.

Grand opening of Picklr

Saturday marks the grand opening of The Picklr, bringing nine new indoor pickleball courts to Naperville.

The 27,300-square-foot space is in the Fox River Commons shopping center at 704 Route 59, the first of three Picklr locations coming to the Chicago area this year, a press release states.

The Naperville club also features a full pro shop, private event space, unlimited league play, tournaments and open play. Memberships are now available for $109 per month.

As part of the grand opening at noon, professional pickleball player Tyler Loong will be on hand for a Play Against A Pro event. There will also be food trucks, a DJ, a photo booth and giveaways.

[email protected]