Six Flags Magic Mountain Welcomes Foodies with Flavors of the World Food Festival – Redlands Daily Facts





Thrill-seekers looking for a break the 20 roller coasters at Six Flags Magic Mountain, you can take a culinary journey around the world to seven different countries this spring without ever leaving the Valencia theme park. The Saveurs du monde gastronomic festival takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from March 23 to May 5 from noon to 7 p.m. at Magic Mountain. The international gastronomy festival moves this year to spring after started last summer at the Magic Mountain. The park tried Tacos & Beer Fest last spring. ALSO WATCH: Haunted Scream Break Event Returns to Six Flags Magic Mountain During Spring Break The seven Saveurs du Monde festival stalls scattered throughout Magic Mountain are intended to evoke the sights, sounds and smells of bustling street markets in India, Greece, Mexico, Italy, China, Korea and the Caribbean . This year, the gastronomic festival is swapping the French stand for the flavors of Mexico. The Saveurs du monde food festival will take place at Full Throttle Plaza, Whistlestop Park, Goliath Plaza and near Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom. Magic Mountain visitors can sample nearly three dozen traditional foods and drinks at festival booths using a Sip & Savor Passport valid for 8 samples ($50) or 12 samples ($65). This works out to $6.25 per item with the 8-sample passport and $5.40 per item with the 12-sample passport. ALSO WATCH: A roller coaster war is brewing between Six Flags Magic Mountain and its relatively unknown European rival The Magic Mountains Food Festival strategy borrows from the Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm playbooks. Disney California Adventure offers a series of back-to-back food festivals in the winter and spring before the biggest crowds descend in summer, while Knotts hosts the food festivals throughout the year in a never-ending series of culinary events. Here is the menu lineup for the Saveurs du monde 2024 food festival at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Caribbean Located near Food Etc. and Munchiez Cuban Cigar Spring Rolls

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Vegetable empanadas

Sweet plantains

Orange Pine Punch China Located on Full Throttle Square Chicken pot stickers

Sticky Pork Bao Bun

Chicken Yakisoba Noodles

Youtiao (Chinese donuts)

Boba Soda Tiger Lily Mexico Located near Food Etc. and Munchiez Chicken Toast

Birria Tacos

But

Tres Leches Cake

Horchata Greece Located near Goliath Square Beef gyro on pita bread

baklava

Horiatiki (Greek salad)

Hummus with pita chips

Drink of the Gods India Located near Full Throttle Sports Bar Grilled Tandoori Chicken Kabab

Coconut Curry Chicken with Naan Bites

Punjabi samosa

Kheer Rice

Masala Chai Italy Located in Whistlestop Park Grilled Ravioli

Piccino Caprese Skewers

Minestrone soup

Spumoni ice cream

Strawberry lemonade Korea Located on Full Throttle Square

Chicken and pork dumplings

Gochujang Chicken Wings

Korean quinoa stir-fry

Watermelon Lemonade

