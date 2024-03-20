Champaign council plans to create downtown entertainment zone | News

CHAMPAIGN If approved by City Council members, a new project could transform Market Street into a new venue for weekend events.

The Downtown Entertainment District pilot project is an effort to address economic issues stemming from years of pandemic, inappropriate nighttime activities and perceptions of downtown safety, according to documents prepared for Tuesday's council meeting.

We're doing this on a very fast and aggressive schedule. We want it to happen this summer, said Bruce Knight, Champaigns planning and development director.

If council members accept the $1.1 million plan, the stretch of Market Street between University Avenue and Main Street will become an entertainment district. The south block, from University to Taylor Street, would be completely closed from Memorial Day weekend through October, creating space for sidewalk cafes.

If this closure is successful, it could become permanent all year round.

The north block, from Taylor to Main, would be closed Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, creating space for food trucks and dining areas. With both sections closed and a stage installed, the intersection would become a dance zone.

Traffic issues have already been addressed and Knight said there's really no cause for concern. The same street was closed to outdoor dining for part of the pandemic and had very little impact, he said.

We have spoken with all the companies, we understand what their needs and issues are. They're comfortable with it, Knight said.

That's why the Taylor-to-Main block will remain open most of the week to allow access for commercial loading and anything else businesses may need.

In addition to the entertainment district itself, the proposed project includes grants to encourage local businesses to program more programming through live entertainment grants.

These grants would likely range between $500 and $1,000, and businesses could apply multiple times throughout the year.

Knight said this is the first time Champaign has offered a program like this.

In the beginning, you know, it was a younger crowd that would go to the bars and restaurants, and they would stay here late into the night, Knight said. We weren't getting as much nighttime energy in our downtown anymore and so we were trying to restore that and in the process also revitalize our downtown economy.

Kelly White, executive director of 40 North, agreed to extend Friday Night Live events by an additional hour if the City Council approves the proposal, which includes an increase in funds for FNL.

Since FNL's inception, the city has contributed $10,000 a year, but during discussions about the Downtime Entertainment District, 40 North pegged the annual cost at more than $50,000. The proposal includes an increase in annual contributions to $75,000 to also include the extended period.

This new schedule would allow FNL to operate until 9 p.m., so the city would consider scheduling local artists and DJs for late-night programming at the Taylor-Market intersection.

The 12-page proposal the City Council will consider today addresses several concerns and opportunities for the downtown entertainment district, including:

Security: A private security company that the Champaign Police Department will select and supervise would create checkpoints at entrances to the entertainment district, such as those at major sporting events.

Visitors would be given wristbands at these checkpoints to indicate if they were over 21 years old.

The city would also employ seasonal safety specialists within the Equity and Engagement department to serve as community support and safety liaisons. According to the proposal, these specialists will have experience in community engagement, peer mentoring, conflict de-escalation with cultural sensitivity such as violence interrupters, and will be considered social media and/or community influencers.

Public consumption of alcohol: The Market Street area could be designated as a downtown festival district during times when the entire street is closed so people are allowed to carry and consume alcoholic beverages outside restaurants and bars.

Street Design: To make Market Street a safer and more welcoming area, the plan includes street lighting improvements as well as some sort of bollards or gates to stop traffic.

Additional street furniture, such as the stage, would be purchased to accommodate the crowds.