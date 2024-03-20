No solution found for MAXX noise complaints in IM | News, Sports, Jobs

IRON MOUNTAIN — The MAXX entertainment center could go quiet this summer, as the owner says there's “obviously no way to repair” disputes over noise emanating above 2,000 feet from Iron Mountain facilities.

Dave Fraser told city council that a June 22 show is the last scheduled and that he is willing to pay fines to allow a handful of concerts. “until we’re out of here.”

Fraser has not yet received any citations, but police have responded to occasional complaints, including Saturday evening after an officer confirmed “a punchy bass” in a residential neighborhood, City Manager Jordan Stanchina said.

Fraser, who has operated the center at 2202 Aragon St. since mid-2022, recently blamed the city's noise ordinance for halting plans for an amphitheater at the industrially zoned site. On Monday, he discussed extensive efforts to better insulate the building and dampen vibrations, then expressed frustration that it wasn't enough. The order, he complained, is “on subjective things.”

On Saturday night, the music played for only 24 minutes before patrons learned of the complaint and left the premises, Fraser told the council. "had finished," he said, revealing his intention to sell the building.

The council previously agreed to revise the noise ordinance, but the planning commission on March 11 made no recommendations for change. The order is ” very usual “ Stanchina said, and almost exactly the same as Marquette's.

After some discussion, the council accepted the Planning Commission's recommendation that the ordinance is appropriate in its current form – last amended in 2012.

The complaints filed with the police department come from 2,000 to 2,500 feet away from the MAXX, Stanchina said in a memo. The closest residential property is 928 meters away in a mixed-zoned neighborhood, while the closest house in a residential neighborhood is 1,021 meters away.

Any noise complaints would likely come from residential areas, since music events take place outside of normal business hours, Stanchina noted.

“This means that from a complaint perspective, Mr. Fraser already has 1,000 feet of buffer before anyone can complain about the music,” he said. “That seems like a more than reasonable buffer for the music to fit in.”

During the discussion, Stanchina clarified that the complaints are not simply based on listening to music, but “feel the music when you are inside your house.”

As the council considered examining the ordinance further, member Ken Clawson said: “It’s not so much a question of volume as of vibrations” while Pam Maule observed, “So the bass is pushed.”

Mark Wickman, the new council member, questioned whether they should endure the noise before making a decision. “We cannot pass judgment on what we have no idea about” he said.

Stanchina, however, said he doesn't think it's a matter of difficult residents. For example, there are no noise complaints against Solberg's Greenleaf on Carpenter Avenue.

In general, Stanchina said: “People only call when they’re at their wit’s end.” The complaints against The MAXX, he added, have “has only appeared in recent months.”

Fraser said he didn't add any speakers, “just a different type of music.” To attract customers, he continued, he offers “a concert experience.” For upcoming big shows, Fraser said he might apply for permits from the city, or simply pay fines to allow the level of volume patrons want.

After Fraser told council he “fed up with the harassment” Alessandrini shared details of messages they exchanged over the weekend. The mayor said he sought to correct Fraser after the MAXX owner posted on Facebook: “The cops arrested me again (Saturday night).”

After confirming that the customers had left before police arrived, Alessandrini said he sent a message to Fraser advising him on Sunday morning not to do so. “blaming someone else when it’s not true.”

In addition to music, The MAXX offers a diverse lineup of entertainment such as cornhole, comedians, professional wrestling, remote-controlled monster trucks and an upcoming Easter egg hunt.

Some board members questioned whether geological conditions were related to the MAXX's noise problems, but no conclusions were reached and no action was taken.

