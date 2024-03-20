Wyalusing Community Theater to broadcast 'Panic Broadcast' | Arts and entertainment





WYALUSING The Wyalusing Community Theater will return Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7 this time in the Tuscarora Wayne Room of the Wyalusing Community Building on Main Street, Wyalusing with a unique play within a play: War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast. The show will feature a cast of five and recreate the infamous radio show and the controversy and panic that emanated from it on the day before Halloween 1938. This show was an adaptation of HG Wells' novel War of the Worlds, which depicted an invasion of Martians threatening the destruction of Earth and all living creatures on it. The man behind the show was Orson Wells, who came up with the idea of ​​broadcasting the Martian invasion on CBS's Mercury Theater as if it were breaking news and happening in the evening even in various locations, including Pittsburgh and New York. Despite an introduction by Wells that it was a play, with at least two callbacks during the broadcast, tens of thousands of Americans listened to the play and many believed it was real. A panic ensued. Realistic sound effects and actors in the radio studio voicing various characters from an original script resulted in an hour-long broadcast without interruption of commercials because, at the time, the program had no sponsors. The notoriety and discredit threatened Wells' reputation and career as well as the existence of the Columbia Broadcasting System. It turned out that after a near disaster for all parties involved, especially Wells and the screenplay's author, Howard Koch, most would survive and thrive in their respective fields. The Orson Wells show is the play in this play, called Joe Landry's War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast, which purports to be a live radio broadcast set on Halloween, October 31, 1948, 10 years later. Well. The result is a play that brings the Panic Broadcast itself back to life with another play and a cast of characters recalling key scenes and dialogue, and even interviewing people like Wells, Koch, and a fictional astronomer named Professor Richard Pierson , which were an integral part of the 1938 Broadcast. A cast of five Wyalusing Community Theater veterans will be called upon in a demanding, yet intermittently entertaining and humorous show. The five play more than 50 different characters, including panicked citizens, scientists, soldiers, even the famous commentator Walter Winchell and the Secretary of the Interior (who would later become President Franklin D. Roosevelt), to name a few. name just a few. How do they do? Remember, this is a scripted radio show and it's all about hearing, it's about believing. Gwendolyn Buchanan, Adam Ford, Warren Howeler, Leonice Jones and Wes Skillings provide the multitude of voices in the makeshift radio studio. The show will be directed by Carla Salsman. Tickets for the show will be available at a discounted rate for seniors and students. They are currently sold at the Blue Heron Craft Shop, located in front of the community building at 20 Main Street and open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or text (570) 721-0664 with ticket requests. Tickets are limited with a capacity of approximately 100 people for each performance. The show on Saturday, April 6 will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee will take place at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. The event will include dessert and a refreshment bar during intermission.

