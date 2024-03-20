Boxing great Floyd Mayweather says Bollywood is bigger than Hollywood: 'Salman, Shah Rukh, John, Ranveer are great'

Floyd Mayweather is in town. Which also means you don't hold back when chatting with him. The former undisputed world boxing champion (he has a 50-0 record in the professional circuit) is equally adept at striking up a good conversation about his experiences, his love for all things Indian and of course, secrecy of success, that he is standing in the ring! Read also : Ed Sheeran talks about his love for India Floyd Mayweather Jr (Instagram)

Floyd Mayweather at India Gate. The former boxer visited Mumbai during his India tour

As part of a tour of India, he stopped at Mumbai where a busy schedule took him to visit various sites such as India Gate, Siddhivinayak Temple and other places including by going to designer Manish Malhotra's store in Bandra.

The affable 47-year-old legend gets candid about his professional learning, his diet and what he thinks about Bollywood, in a chat with HT City:

You are undefeated in your boxing career. What is the secret of your success?

FM: The secret to my success is that I am always strategizing. I'm always looking, I'm always learning. I'm confident, but at the same time I'm calculated. I'm confident enough to know that I'm going to win because in my mind, I've already won; I've already taken on the challenge. It’s mental jujitsu and that’s what I do. He adds, “To sum it up, it would be knowing in my mind that I've won, telling myself that I've already won, and constantly strategizing without ever losing sight of the prize.” »

It is said that you have the ability to predict your opponent's movements. How are you doing that?

FM: Well, I'm just learning,” I'm constantly learning. I have mastered the art of boxing. I think that's why I'm known as TBE (Greatest Ever) and I'm intuitive. I study my opponent very well. I don't think I know everything, but I know enough to know which way my opponent will go. And I'm fast, I'm quick with my feet, quick with my hands and all that comes through my training. , the decisions I make and this involves the time I devote to constantly improving my skills.

I am a world-renowned athlete. I did it by being disciplined, making the right choices and surrounding myself with the right people and that's how I became the best ever. Because I was able to focus on what mattered.

Before a fight, what is your diet?

FM: Training camp is training camp. And training camp is very serious. It's all about how many calories you put into your body per day, so my diet is very strict: it's lean, it's about losing weight and being in the best physical shape possible. Drink plenty of water, stay hydrated and lose rest. This is also a 12 week process and during these 12 weeks I am strictly focused on conquering my opponent.

Do you like Bollywood movies and who is your favorite actor?

FM: I enjoy all the films. I think Bollywood is bigger than Hollywood. I know him very well and some of the big names who are here. One thing many Bollywood names have in common with me is that they are fit, healthy, focus on looks, wellness, staying in shape and they are great ambassadors of the Bollywood brand. I wouldn't say I have a favorite actor because there are so many and so talented, but Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, they're all great. I would like to get involved with them in some way. Would I like to act in a Bollywood film? I am open to any opportunity that presents itself. I know I can succeed because my formula and recipe is the same for everything: if I get involved in something, I stay disciplined until I win.

You explained that we will never succeed without being in good physical and mental health. Please elaborate.

FM: It is very important for me to spread the message about wellness and health, because without physical health and well-being and without being mentally healthy, you will never succeed in your life. Success starts with your mind; it starts with trusting yourself. It starts with having positive people around you. It doesn't take much to go in the wrong direction, it's actually very simple to do. But moving in the right direction is a challenge for most people. So it is very important for me to let everyone know that my secret to becoming the best ever and that the company that Jas Mathur and I founded is based on health. It’s also avoiding toxic things like alcohol and drugs. I'm not saying don't drink, because we live in a world where everyone has the right to do what they want. But do it; things in moderation. It all starts with your mind. And Limitless is everything you can imagine in your mind.

Do you like Indian cuisine?

Yes! I've had Indian food before and can't wait to do it again. I've had a great time here so far, the people are wonderful and the food is absolutely phenomenal. I like a little bit of everything, so there was nothing that didn't seem fabulous to me.