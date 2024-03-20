In Broadway's 'An Enemy of the People,' Michael Imperioli Sees Modern ParallelsExBulletin



. Théo Wargo/Getty Images

Théo Wargo/Getty Images

If you watched The Sopranosyou know actor Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti, a New Jersey gangster.

If you watched the second season of White Lotusyou know him as the middle-aged man traveling to Sicily with his elderly father and young adult son.

Today, Imperioli makes his Broadway debut in An enemy of the people. But as he tells it, it’s also a kind of return.

“There's a bit of magic to Broadway, you know. Going to see Broadway plays as a kid was a big part of the catalyst that made me want to become an actor,” he said. told NPR.

This adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1882 play is clearly relevant to today's world, almost 150 years after its creation. Imperioli plays the mayor of a small town whose brother, a doctor played by Jeremy Strong, warns him that there are dangerous bacteria lurking in the local water. This announcement could save lives, but it could also doom the city.

He spoke to NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer about modern parallels, what it means to perform in an intimate theater and why he thinks the story connects with audiences.

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

Michael Imperioli: This small town has experienced an economic boom thanks to these natural mineral springs and the construction of these resorts and they are only just beginning. And it's just starting to be a boon for the whole city: it's creating jobs, people are making money, and it's about to explode and get really great. And a lot of money has been invested to build more resorts and hotels.

And this discovery that my brother makes, that there are bacteria, and his suggestions on how to fix it would basically destroy the city. It would ruin reputation, it would cause suffering and economic hardship, people could become homeless and go hungry. My character's work is very delicate, because this kind of scientific science about bacteria and that sort of thing was very new in the 1880s.

Michael Imperioli previews An enemy of the people. Youtube



Sacha Pfeiffer: RIGHT. People joke about invisible creatures and laugh about them, like, “What is this guy talking about?”

Imperioli: Yeah. So we don't know much about it. So, are we going to bet everything on this? What if the bacteria disappeared tomorrow, you know what I mean? The science is so new that how can we risk the well-being of the city and the population on a big question mark? But my brother is very enthusiastic and says no, we have to warn people immediately because it is an immediate danger. And that's the dilemma he finds himself in. So I really played from that point of view.

Pfeiffer: And you make an important distinction, which is that viewers may view the mayor as simply trying to suppress information. But it's also possible that the mayor will say, “Maybe we're wrong, the science is so new that you might be wrong about the magnitude of the problem.” »

Imperioli: Yeah. The other problem is that if this is a real problem, it might be partly my fault. And my butt is on the line.

Pfeiffer: The modern parallels of this 19th-century piece seem pretty obvious: political polarization, the spread of misinformation, the threat of environmental catastrophe, science versus politics. To what extent do you think audiences should be aware of these similarities rather than just appreciating the story at face value?

Imperioli: I think they are both. I mean, they're very aware of it. I talk to audience members after the show every night. And they are very aware of the parallels, the arguments about climate change, the arguments during the pandemic: to shut down the economy or not; to wear masks or not, are they effective; is the vaccine effective? And they just went through all these arguments and are still going through them. At the same time, the play and the way it is presented is very engaging and entertaining, I think, at least from what I hear from the audience. So both are happening at the same time, which I think makes it a very rich and enriching experience for the audience.



. Théo Wargo/Getty Images

Théo Wargo/Getty Images

Pfeiffer: Oh yes, I laughed a lot during the show. And since we're talking about the theme, it sounds very dark. I saw the play earlier this month and don't remember the exact line, but when the doctor who lives in Norway is attacked for saying what he believes to be the truth, there is some character . maybe the doctor is making a remark that this wouldn't happen in America. Do you remember this exact line?

Imperioli: He says: “In America, we won't have to worry about things like this. »

Pfeiffer: Exactly. Now, when I was in there, that line got a lot of ironic and sad laughs, so people obviously connect the play to the state of modern America. What emotion do you think was supposed to elicit a sadder, funnier emotion?

Imperioli: Oh, some nights that line gets a lot of applause. Like a plot of applause. It’s the public that recognizes how easily these things translate into violence. I mean, we talked about January 6th a few times during rehearsal and watched some videos from January 6th, about how lies and misinformation could incite violence, as it does in the play. As happened on January 6.

Pfeiffer: There is a historical element that repeats itself in what we see in this scene.

Imperioli: One hundred percent.

Pfeiffer: An unusual feature of the theater where the show takes place is that the audience completely surrounds the stage.

The theater is called Circle in the Square and the seats around the stage are 360 ​​degrees. How does this change the way you interact with the public, or act, if at all?

Imperioli: Oh, my God, it's so different. I have never done that. And during our first dress rehearsal, 600 people were invited. So that night I go on stage, my entrance is about a minute into the play and Victoria Pedretti is already on stage. [who plays his niece]. So the theater almost looks like a small arena because the stage is downstairs and the seats go up from the stage. So I look at her and behind her is a wall of people that you can actually see.

Now, usually when you're on stage, you're looking at your scene partner, you see the set behind them, and the audience is to your right or left. But I panicked a little, really happy to look into her eyes and focus on her. And after that scene ended, we were both backstage and we were both like, “I'm freaking out.” It was a very different experience. But there is an intimacy and immediacy to this theater that is absolutely thrilling. The intimacy and closeness, they're much closer to you than they are in a traditional scene. And I think that really adds to the energy. And it's really fun. Now that I've settled there, I love it. I want to do all my pieces there.

Pfeiffer: I loved it too. And really, that means there's almost no bad seat in the house, which is a big plus, I think.

Imperioli: Exactly, exactly, that’s the case.

Pfeiffer: Does doing it evening after evening, and sometimes twice a day when you have a morning, get tiring? Does that take away from the fun?

Imperioli: It's tiring, but no. Every night it's different. And every evening, you make different discoveries. And also, for me, every night, this audience spent a lot of money. If they live in New York or the suburbs, they found babysitters, maybe they went out to dinner, they paid for parking, hundreds of dollars, maybe even $1,000, to come see this piece. For some, it's the first time they've seen a play. There were people outside saying, “I came from Turkey to see this play.” I came from England to see this. People try really hard. And I think about that before I go on stage and say that this is important to people and we need to give them 100%.