Beyonc Talks 'Cowboy Carter' and the Inspiration Behind This Upcoming AlbumExBulletin

Andrew Harnik/AP Queen Bey has entered the country music genre but make no mistake, it's no coincidence that she's sliding down the charts. Less than 10 days before the release of his eighth studio album Cowboy CarterBeyoncé reflects on the making of the upcoming album as she explains to fans the inspiration behind it and how exactly the artwork came to life. In a Instagram post On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter shared a new photo of herself wearing a red, white and blue outfit, sitting on a horse while waving an American flag. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the supporters of TEXAS HOLD 'EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart,” Beyoncé wrote. “This would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. I hope that in a few years, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to the streaming of music genres, will no longer be relevant,” she added. . Beyoncé wrote in her lengthy caption that she had been working on Cowboy Carter for five years, a project that was “born from an experience” she had years ago and where she “didn’t feel welcome.” “…and it was very clear that that was not the case,” she added. Although the 42-year-old didn't go into detail about what experience made her feel unwelcome, fans believe the singer was referring to her. Appearance in 2016 at the CMA Awardswhen she performed her country pop song “Daddy Lessons” in front of her Lemonade album alongside The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks). While the crowd reacted positively to the performance, Beyoncé herself received racist reaction from some fans in the country who criticized the CMA's decision to let her perform on stage, HuffPost reported. “It's not a country album. It's a Beyoncé album” “But through this experience, I dove deeper into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archives,” the singer said, adding that music can play an important role in the world. “It's not a country album. It's a Beyoncé album,” she concluded. Act II: Cowboy Carter is the second installment of his 32-time Grammy Award-winning three-act project, following his 2022 dance album. Act I: Rebirth. His single “Texas Hold 'Em,” released alongside “16 Carriages” on Feb. 11 during the Super Bowl, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. the publication said. Beyoncé became the only other solo female alongside Taylor Swift to achieve this feat without any accompanying artists, according to Billboard. Additionally, “16 Carriages” debuted at #9 on the Hot Country Songs chart and #38 on the Hot 100 chart. Cowboy Carter should be released on (good) Friday, March 29.

