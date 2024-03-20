After criticizing Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna says THESE Bollywood stars don't have the face to play the superhero





A new superhero film based on Shaktimaan is in the making. Rumors are rife about the casting of Ranveer Singh in the titular role for the same. Although there has been no confirmation on this, there have been reports of the Love story of Rocky and Rani KiiI am an actor considered for the same. Mukesh Khanna, who played the OG superhero in the TV series, was quick to fire the actor for the role. And now he claims several other Bollywood stars don't fit that criteria either. Scroll down to find out which celebrities are he talking about.

Mukesh Khanna talks about other Bollywood celebrities who are acting Shaktimaan The veteran actor says this is not the first time rumors regarding the casting of a film have surfaced on the internet. In conversation with a YouTube channel called Digital Commentary, OG Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna has claimed that there are other actors who are also rumored to be cast as the superhero. Khanna says any actor with a fixed image (an already constructed image) is not suitable for this job. "Neither Shah Rukh Khan, nor Ajay Devgn, nor Akshay Kumar, nor Tiger Shroff can become Shaktimaan", says the actor, reports Indian Express. Mukesh Khanna explains that the above-mentioned Bollywood celebrities don't have the necessary face Shaktimaan. And that's because they have a certain image in the industry. When asked who can play the role of Shaktimaan, Khanna thinks and says that Shaktimaan should be someone who can teach children. He thinks there should be a new guy to play the superhero role. Shaktimaan doing Khanna also shares that after the TV show's super run, they were in talks with Star India to make a new show around the character, but unfortunately it didn't materialize. However, he says it is their loss and not his. The story is still developing, it seems, as Mukesh says the rights conversation is still ongoing. He adds that Shaktimaan is not like the Avengers or just another superhero, he is our mythology. On Monday, Mukesh Khanna felt the need to react as rumors of Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan surfaced. Mukesh thinks Ranveer is just not the right actor. He claimed, in a now-deleted video, that he had put his foot down.

