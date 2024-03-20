Dubai Tourism CEO talks about the power of Bollywood, Indian visas and cricket





Change grip India is one of Dubai's most important markets, both culturally and in terms of tourism. Issam Kazim wants to bring the two together in every possible way. Josh Corder

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism, joked that Dubai is an Indian city. Speaking at the Skift India Summit 2024 on Wednesday in Gurugram, India, Kazim was right. Dubai and India are closely linked when it comes to Indians living in Dubai, as well as cultural and travel ties. Much of Dubai's modern success as a tourist hub is because many Indians choose to stay there. Since 2015, India has been Dubai's largest inbound travel market, with approximately 2.5 million Indians arriving in Dubai in 2023. The emirate operates 75 flights per day to and from India, which, according to Kazim, is still not enough. “There is strong demand for Dubai from India,” he said. “The culture between India and the UAE is so strong. The historical relationship is so strong. It is natural that many Emiratis are fluent in Hindi. In February, Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for incoming Indian travelers, with visas one of the best ways for Dubai to demonstrate its intention to promote travel. Kazim explained: “We have deployed many visas. We want people here for weekend getaways, sports, tourism. We want people here. We also get a lot of visiting friends and relatives. He cited visas as an example of collaboration between the government and the private sector. “Government leads the way and the private sector follows. We have a constant dialogue with the private sector on how we can make their lives easier,” he said. “Visa policies are an example. » Big on Bollywood In 2022, Dubai Tourism launched a global campaign with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan to promote the emirate and its travel destinations. The video attracted 10 million views. According to Kazim, Bollywood is a huge travel generator for Dubai, serving as an “organic” way to generate interest. “Bollywood has done a lot for Dubai,” Kazim said. “It’s much more than SRK (Shah Rukh Khan, India’s biggest film star). Dubai has always been mentioned positively by India, there is a positive synergy. SRK has this organic energy. There is no act he really likes in Dubai. “Bollywood goes far beyond the borders of India,” he said. “Same in the Middle East, same in Europe, same in the United States” Indian Premier League Rumors It emerged earlier this month that the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season could be moved to Dubai in April and May. The IPL was held in the UAE in 2020 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with India then hit hard by the pandemic. Kazim did not confirm this claim, but said: “Dubai has always hosted IPL games, we know the importance of it for Indian communities.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skift.com/2024/03/20/dubai-tourism-ceo-on-the-power-of-bollywood-indian-visas-and-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos