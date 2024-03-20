Pocket FM raises $103 million in Series D funding





New capital to fuel global expansion, strengthen content library and advance generative AI initiatives Exceeds $150 million annualized revenue rate (ARR) worldwide; Revenue growing 57% quarter over quarter (QoQ) LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–FM pocketa leading audio entertainment platform in the audio series category, today announced that it has raised $103 million in Series D funding. The round was led by Speed ​​of light with the participation of StepStone Group. This latest round brings Pocket FM’s total funding to date to $196.5 million. The new funding will strengthen Pocket FM's presence in the US market and also support its global expansion as the company plans to expand into markets in Europe and Latin America in 2024. The company will continue to strengthen its content library exclusive and to create a strong intellectual property manual by providing the community of writers a stage to share their unique and untold stories. Pocket FM recognized a gap in the entertainment landscape and capitalized on it by focusing on original and unique storytelling across different genres, launching a new category of entertainment in the form of audio series. Since its launch in 2018, Pocket FM has pioneered serialized audio storytelling and established itself as the leader in personalized audio entertainment. The company is disrupting the entertainment category with its audio series and creating a playbook to define the future of entertainment. Establishing itself as a leader in the field of entertainment, Pocket FM has built the largest repository of exclusive audio series. With more than 100,000 hours of content, including more than 2,000 exclusive audio series and more than 400,000 episodes in all genres and languages, the platform has retained its audience and established itself as a driving force in the entertainment category. entertainment. The company has surpassed $150 million ARR and is growing 57% quarter-over-quarter. It recorded over 20 million transactions in 2023. Globally, listeners spend an average of over 115 minutes per day on it. In 2023 alone, the platform recorded more than 75 billion minutes of streaming worldwide. The story continues The company announced its entry into the United States in the fourth quarter of 2022 and its revenue exceeded $100 million ARR in the US market. American audiences are the most engaged on the platform in the world, spending more than 135 minutes per day. The platform has around 10 million registered users in the United States. Pocket FM has implemented an AI-driven generative strategy for automation, content curation, production and distribution. The company plans to leverage generative AI to scale its entertainment content offerings and create personalized AI-based recommendations that improve the overall user experience. “We have identified an unexplored space in the entertainment industry, driven by a growing demand for audio fiction and have developed a playbook to capture this opportunity in each key market,” said Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder, Pocket FM . “Our strong library of audio series content and strong consumption behavior on the platform are shaping the future of entertainment. Our focus remains on leveraging unique and exclusive stories to solidify our leadership in this emerging category and create a strong intellectual property playbook. the funding validates our vision and the possibilities we bring to revolutionize the industry. “What sets Pocket FM apart is its vision to create a sustainable and profitable business, supported by its unique pricing strategy. It appears to be a great benchmark for the entertainment landscape, with its ability to demonstrate solid unit economics. a new category but democratizing the entertainment landscape with a technology-first approach,” said Harsha Kumar, Partner at Lightspeed. The Pocket FM application is available on iOS And Android. To learn more, visit www.pocketfm.com. About Pocket FM: Founded in 2018, Pocket FM was built with the vision of redefining the OTT audio space by pioneering the audio series category. We pride ourselves on integrating storytelling elements with a layer of content personalization in the longer format, which has resulted in the emergence of “binge listening” as a consumption habit. As the only OTT audio entertainment, we have become the preferred digital audio destination for a refined storytelling experience with the audio series format, leveraging our diverse and engaging content. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319009972/en/ Contacts Media Contact:

FM pocket

[email protected]

