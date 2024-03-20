When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William: 'They are so elegant and beautiful' | Bollywood





In her absence from the spotlight, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has never been more present. While the internet comes up with countless theories about her whereabouts, Kate has already made headlines in India as she visited the country for the first time with husband Prince William. One of the highlights of Kate and William's trip to India in 2016 was meeting Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood actors. Read also | In photos: Kate Middleton and William attend a royal Bollywood reception Kate Middleton, Prince William's India itinerary included a Bollywood gala attended by Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Bollywood evening for the royal family At a Bollywood-inspired charity gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in April 2016, Kate Middleton and Prince William rubbed shoulders with Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manish Malhotra and other celebrities. . The guest list included Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Shah Rukh and Madhuri during their meeting with Kate and William At the time, Shah Rukh told PTI, “It was very nice. They look so elegant and beautiful. It was really nice to see them. Madhuri Dixit had also tweeted a photo from the event and said: “It was a pleasure to meet them. their highnesses, William and Kate. Very friendly and down to earth. » During the visit, William said: “It was a wonderful and colorful evening. It was a real pleasure to be welcomed to India in this way… When Catherine and I got married, India was the first place on her list that she told me she wanted to visit. Two kids and five years later, we've finally made it and we're so honored to be here.” Why Kate Middleton is making headlines Since Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton would be temporarily suspending her royal duties following abdominal surgery planned for late January, rumors have been rife about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts and state of health. . Speculation only grew when the family posted a photo of Kate with her children on March 10, which they have since confirmed was digitally altered. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

