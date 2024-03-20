Entertainment
Hollywood office tower project to cost $1 billion
At a time when office landlords are struggling to attract and retain tenants, a Hollywood real estate developer is moving forward with plans to build a visually striking skyscraper on Sunset Boulevard, aimed at the industry entertainment.
The owner of the property at 6601 Sunset, Los Angeles investor and developer Maggie Miracle, doubled down on her earlier $500 million proposal for the site near Gower Street with a $1 billion greenery-laden vertical campus. dollars designed by the famous English architect Norman Foster. .
Family-owned Miracles submitted revised design plans to the city Tuesday for the office tower, which has been named the star. Renderings show a cylindrical skyscraper dotted with colorful gardens spiraling from street to roof. A rooftop restaurant will be open to the public.
The miracle made waves in 2021 with the initial plan for the tower, designed by MAD Architects, a Chinese firm known for bold designs such as the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, under construction near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Ultimately, Miracle said, she decided to abandon that design because she wanted to incorporate garden-style outdoor spaces, which have proven increasingly attractive to office tenants since the pandemic temporarily chased workers out of confined spaces.
Foster, who holds the title of lord, designed the pickle-shaped building Pickle Skyscraper in London and the master plan for the $2 billion One Beverly Hills condominium and hotel complex under construction in Beverly Hills.
Foster + Partners The vision for the 22-story Star includes the type of indoor-outdoor workspaces commonly found in low-rise office campuses and aims to meet the needs of the creative community and innovators we hope to attract, Miracle said.
Since COVID, the importance of a healthy workplace and access to fresh air and outdoor space has been a driving factor, particularly for those in the entertainment and technology industries, Miracle said. The design change aims to meet these demands.
The new tower would also be thinner than previously proposed, to be more respectful of Hillside residents who look down on Hollywood, Miracle said.
Stars' landscaped outdoor terraces, interior gardens and rooftop restaurant would set it apart from other office buildings, Miracle said.
Plans also call for a trail circling the tower, accessible from Sunset Boulevard on both sides of the building. A lower structure next to the tower would be wrapped in a large LED video screen showing digital artwork and tenant-generated images, Miracle said. Current rules would not allow its use for advertising purposes.
The proposal calls for restaurants, entertainment production space, a theater and exhibition space for art exhibitions and other events on the ground floor of Stars. Parking for nearly 1,300 vehicles would be underground.
Although plans have not been approved by the city, Miracle hopes to begin work on the 525,000-square-foot building by the end of 2026 and open in 2029. The Star is Miracle's first commercial development, known to build luxury single family properties.
With completion this far away, it is difficult to predict what the office rental market will look like. Real estate brokerage CBRE reported that 22.7% of Hollywood offices were vacant in the fourth quarter, about the same number as Los Angeles County as a whole. A healthy vacancy rate is closer to 10%, while neither landlords nor tenants typically have the upper hand in lease negotiations.
But Hollywood has been one of the hottest office leasing markets recently, said analyst Petra Durnin; newer buildings, with amenities like outdoor terraces and restaurants, get the most attention.
These highly amenitized office buildings have the highest rents in the Hollywood market and represent some of the largest deals signed in the last nine months, said Durnin, head of market analysis at Raise Commercial Real Estate. She is not involved in the Star project.
Pent-up demand has increased rental activity in Hollywood, a huge boon for a neighborhood that has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the tech industry downturn and writers' and actors' strikes, a Durnin said.
Miracle said she's betting the neighborhood will continue to grow as a business center. His Star complex would rise opposite Sunset Gower Studios, a century-old movie studio that once housed Columbia Pictures and now includes an office building housing Technicolor. Nearby is Colombia Squarethe renovated former CBS headquarters on the West Coast, and Emerson College, a remarkable architectural building where students live and study the arts. Netflix, the largest office tenant in Hollywood, has offices and studios nearby.
We believe that Hollywood is a unique and irreplaceable market, both from a geographic and an industry perspective, she said. The growth of content creation and the demands of the companies that produce it go beyond what current desktop products can meet.
The Star's extravagant design is intentional, she said.
Our goal is to create an iconic building that is synonymous with the images conjured up by Hollywood: innovation, creativity, fantasy and imagination.
