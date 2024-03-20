Entertainment
Youth on Stage brings Disney's beloved Beauty and the Beast Jr. to the stage – Macomb Daily
If you're looking for a kid-friendly stage show, this is it.
Grosse Pointe Theaters Youth on Stage will present Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr. this weekend at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods and it's not just the cast's parents who will be impressed.
The junior show is very well organized and follows the original story closely. This makes it easy for kids to use the original as a good reference point for character development, director Rachel Hutchison said in a press release.
The animated version of Belle's classic tale was a favorite of the Hutchisons as children.
That's one of the reasons she's excited to bring this show to the stage. The performance is also based on the original Broadway production, nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Oscar-winning film, Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr., and features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken.
“The music is so captivating and the story is rich with themes that are important to me, acceptance, kindness, forgiveness and of course love,” Hutchison said.
Tickets for the show are still available.
The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Those who attend the show will see the classic story of a young woman in a provincial town and the Beast, who is actually a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will return to his old self.
The story will be told by a group of 55 children supported by a team of 15 people who have created a wonderful setting and a collection of colorful and fun costumes.
This is my second time directing a show with Youth on Stage, so I know quite a few of the kids and they know what to expect from me. It makes my job a lot easier, Hutchison said. We also have a great team, many of whom are parents of children on the show. They are a huge help with everything from checking in and out to creating props and costumes to painting the sets. Our volunteers make the entire production a joyful process.
This weekend's performances will include shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. A special sensory performance sponsored by the Inclusive Arts Fund and the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. for people with autism, cognitive challenges and special needs, as well as young people who come to the theater to the first time. After each performance, the audience will be invited to a special meet-and-greet with the characters, including Belle and the Beast.
One of the lessons we all focused on while making this show is to value people for who they are, deep down, not on the surface, Hutchison said. Beauty and the Beast is a beautiful story about accepting people, flaws and all, and helping each other become our best versions of ourselves.
I hope everyone who sees our show will be inspired to take this attitude into the world, wherever they go. added Hutchison.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION
Grosse Pointe Theater Youth on Stage will present Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jr., in four performances.
WHEN: March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 1 p.m. A sensory show will also take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Parcells High School Auditorium, 20300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased online at gpt.org/beast or at the door. Tickets for the sensory show can be purchased online at gpt.org/sensory.
For more information, visit gpt.org or call 313-881-4004.
