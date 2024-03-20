Milind Gunaji got scared after refusing Amitabh Bachchan's Mrityudaata, went to meet him: he started laughing | Bollywood News





Actor Milind Gunaji, known for his impactful negative and supporting roles in Hindi cinema, recently revealed a missed opportunity to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1972 film Mrityudaata due to scheduling conflicts. While Milind expressed his acceptance of losing this chance to work with the legendary actor, he faced the challenge of responding to rumors suggesting that he had intentionally turned down the role opposite Bachchan. Speaking on Rajshri Unplugged, Milind explained why he lost the opportunity to work with Big B. He said, “I was supposed to play the role of the main villain in Amitabh Bachchan's film Mrityudaata. There was a problem with my dates, maybe I am working on Virasat or some other film. So, I couldn't do the film Mrityudata and I told the same thing to director Mehul Kumar. I said, “It’s a great opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan but I can’t do it.” After that, everything was resolved peacefully. Then the media started saying that 'a newcomer like Milind Gunaji had refused to work with superstar Amitabh Bachchan'. I was like, “What’s going on? I never refused to make the film. There were date issues. I got scared and asked my secretary to schedule a meeting with Big B. I didn't want to upset him. Sharing how he approached the situation with Amitabh Bachchan, Milind said, “Big B was shooting for a song at Mehboob Studio. I parked my car in front of the studio and waited for him in front of his van. He came and asked me: “What happened?” I clarified my position to him by telling him that I had not refused to make the film. There were date problems. He started laughing and said, “Don’t worry about it. Don't pay much attention to these things. Keep up the good work you're doing. He closed that chapter right then and there. On the professional front, Milind Gunaji was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and HIT: The First Case. He also appeared in Ajay Devgns' OTT series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/milind-gunaji-scared-turning-down-amitabh-bachchan-mrityudaata-met-him-9223949/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos