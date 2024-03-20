Rajkumar Hirani asked to cut 'Everything's Fine' scene from 3 Idiots





The 2009 comedy-drama 3 Idiots is something that we all cherish to this day and have fond memories of watching. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film resonated quite well with the student community as it perfectly depicts the struggle and pressure they face due to excessive competition. Actor R. Madhavan, who plays the role of Farhan Qureshi, an engineering student and passionate photographer in the film, revealed an interesting fact regarding the childbirth scene in the film, where the baby is stillborn and the boys around him start singing, everything is good. Here's what R. Madhavan had to say In conversation with Connect FM Canada, R. Madhavan spoke about the iconic scene. I remember in 3 Idiots there was a scene where the baby is born and it's stillborn and then all the boys start singing “Everything's OK” and the baby is kicking. When we showed the film to people, a lot of people said the whole film was good, and it was in a different frequency but it's a commercial scene, it's a bit too much, take that away and the film will be at the same level. then, R. Madhavan shared. Raju heard everyone, but then he decided to suno sabki karo apni (listen to everyone, but do what you want). He kept this scene because he knew that in centers B and C, this would be the scene where people would applaud and he was absolutely right. At the time of the premiere, people who were not clapping in the hall, the moment the kid kicked, the hall erupted in applause, the Bollywood actor added. Well, I'm glad that Rajkumar Hirani decided to keep the scene in the final cut because it became one of the most memorable moments of the hit film. 3 Idiots featured an ensemble including Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, and to this day, it remains a refreshing and enduring watch! Check out Bollywood Rewind: Saif Ali Khan had to bring his own clothes for Kya Kehna shoot

