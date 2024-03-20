Entertainment
Hollywood thinks 'live-action Popeye' is worth another try
You know when something barely works once, and it's only by the grace of God that everyone involved isn't permanently financially ruined? Well, would it make sense to try this thing a second time, willingly subjecting yourself to the obvious risks a second time? For example, if you decided to try to jump your car over a ravine and barely managed to do it, would you then turn around and start again? Or would you count your blessings and go do something more reasonable with your life?
Either way, Hollywood wants to make another live-action Popeye movie, even though we as a society barely survived the first one, which starred Robin Williams and Shelly Duvall, was directed by Robert Altman, and miraculously more than doubled its budget at the box office despite widespread reviews. terrible. Everyone thought it would be an industry-shattering failure that would ruin cinema forever, but it turned out well, and now it's mostly remembered as a curiosity (unless you live in Malta and that you can regularly visit the remains of its decor).
Chernin Entertainment and King Features are behind the project to create a new Popeyewith screenwriter Michael Caleo (from sexy beast, Familyand an Sopranos episode) on board to type all the times Popeye is going to say I am what I am or that's all I can take and I can't take anymore or this spinach slaps or this spinach is lit or anything else that he says about the spinach. Variety suggests that the plan might be to cast someone in Dwayne Johnson in the title role, as opposed to Robin Williams' attempt to hew closer to the actual aesthetic of the old comics, but that seems like an extremely boring choice.
If people wanted a movie about a great sailor who looked like The Rock, they would have seen it Jungle cruise. People like Popeye because he's pretty skinny and has giant arms when he eats spinach. The Rock doesn't even need spinach.
Speaking of things being a boring choice, why are we doing another live-action? Popeye When Genndy Tartakovsky made it clear that he Really research make an animation Popeye movie? He made a whole sincere, I make a Popeye movie! video ten years ago in which he explained how much the character meant to him, accompanied by a short animation test that looked like a lot of fun. But no, we have to tempt fate by starting again in live-action.
