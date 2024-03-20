Entertainment
Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi Remake To Go On Floors, Anushree Mehta Teases Rajesh Khanna Casting Details, Jaya Bachchan's Roles | Bollywood News
Filmmaker Anushree Mehta's most treasured childhood memories include visiting cinema halls and watching a film with her entire extended family. Anushree laughs as she reveals that she has watched Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai seven times in a cinema and traces her love for films, which started with films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Mr India and Chupke Chupke. So it was no surprise when she came on board to direct the Bawarchi remake.
The beloved 1972 classic, Bawarchi, originally helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is now gearing up for a contemporary retelling, directed by Anushree, who also wrote the film. Bawarchi featured an ensemble led by actors Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan and Asrani. among others. The beloved family comedy-drama was a remake of the 1966 Bengali film starring Rabi Ghosh, Tapan Sinha's Galpo Holeo Satti.
Anushree Mehta – who had made her directorial debut with Radhika Apte-starrer Mrs Undercover – wrote the film for over six months and is currently on her third draft, all set to release the film by this year after locked in her cast, a task she knows will be difficult. “I am at a stage where I want to talk to the actors now and get things done,” she says while chatting with Indianexpress.com about the process of making the Bawarchi remake. The film is produced by Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions.
Edited excerpts:
When was the last time you saw Bawarchi?
I saw it in 2023. But I practically grew up watching this movie, I've seen it many times. I watch old films again and again because the filmmakers from that era are very inspiring. I am fan of Manmohan Desai, Hrishikesh Mukherjee. I live on Amar Akbar Anthony, Mr India, Chupke Chupke and of course Bawarchi.
What I learned from these films was the suspension of belief, which is so well done, the conviction that these filmmakers had. Today's audiences look for pattern and logic in everything, but these films were told with such conviction that you would buy every bit of it and that's what cinema is – magic, not logic. You dare the filmmakers nahi the.
Isn’t it hard to maintain that belief in an industry where people tell you what to do and what not to do?
It is exceptionally difficult. It's a bigger task than making the film. But today it's sad because most people act out of fear more than anything else. What you have to accept is that it's impossible to predict what people will like. You have to make your film with love and with the conviction that this is the story I want to tell. It will certainly find its audience.
Weren't you afraid of adapting an iconic film like Bawarchi? Have you followed any do's and don'ts?
You see, I am a conscious and responsible filmmaker. I am aware of the message that my film will convey, whether I attempt an original or a remake. This is a more important thing to deal with than any fear. My first film taught me that I should make films without apologizing. As I was writing this adaptation, there were no do's and don'ts, but the conscious effort was to write it in a way that it would speak to contemporary audiences, in their own way. understand life, while keeping the soul of the film intact. So the attempt has been to achieve this fusion, where it is relevant but at the same time I am able to convey the message that I want to convey.
What do you think was the soul of Bawarchi?
Gulzar Saab wrote it beautifully in a dialogue: “It is very simple to be happy, but it is difficult to be simple.” I intend to keep this soul and provide a complete family experience. It was like the days when I watched a movie, like on a family outing, where everyone had something to take away from the experience of watching a movie.
Humor evolves so quickly that what's funny today might not be funny by the time Bawarchi's remake comes out. So how do you make sure the funny elements of the script stay fresh?
Comedy is difficult but this film is not a laugh-out-loud comedy. There is humor. Something that lands on paper may not land on the board, so you have to keep evolving. You have to have fun doing a comedy and not think clinically about the lines and whether it will make people laugh. If your team is having fun, the actors are in sync – it will show on screen.
Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan were fantastic in the film. What qualities do you look for in the actors you would choose for these two roles?
You see, they need magic. Rajesh Khanna sir is as iconic as ever, so I could use some magic. I cannot, however, reveal who I have in mind to approach for the film. It's a big ensemble and casting is going to take time. I also produce alongside and direct another. We don't want to rush at all, because this is a dream project and we can wait for everything to fall into place.
