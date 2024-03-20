PHOTOS: 39th Annual Los Angeles Marathon Returns to West Hollywood With 26,000 Runners

It was a sunny day in West Hollywood for the 39th Annual Los Angeles Marathon, presented by ASICS, on Sunday, March 17, 2024, as part of a 26.2-mile Stadium to the Stars course. WeHo City hosted approximately 26,000 attendees, most dressed in green for St. Patrick's Day. Organizers announce that this is the second largest participation rate in history, after 27,150 participants in 2020.

Kenyan runner Dominic Ngeno took the men's victory with an unofficial time of 2 hours and 11 minutes, followed closely by his compatriot Cosmas Kiplimo, who finished just behind him in 2:11:05.55. Meanwhile, Stacy Ndiwa, also from Kenya, won her second consecutive women's title, completing the course in 2:25:28.97. Volha Mazuronak of Belarus took second place in the women's category, finishing in 2:25:48.65.

Celebrating its 39th edition, the Los Angeles Marathon The course started at Dodger Stadium and ended at Century Park in Century City. The portion of the route that passes through the city of West Hollywood remained unchanged from previous years.

Volunteers handed out water and fruit to keep runners hydrated. Cheer Los Angeles was at the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards cheering people on. KTLA5 also positioned itself in this same corner for the best spot in WeHo near the LGBT Rainbow crosswalks.

Photos by Paulo Murillo for WEHO TIMES (click thumbnails to enlarge).

The 2024 Los Angeles Marathon route saw runners head west to the city of West Hollywood along Sunset Boulevard at Marmont Lane, just west of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard. From the Sunset Strip, riders turned left (south) onto N. San Vicente Boulevard; then right (west) on Santa Monica Boulevard; then left (south) on N. Doheny Drive, where they entered the town of Beverly Hills. The marathon passed through West Hollywood between miles 14 and 15 of the course.