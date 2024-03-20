Fans Convinced Bollywood Genetically Alters Their Babies' Eye Color





There was a time when Bollywood film actors and actresses hogged all the attention as fans were curious to know everything about them, from their upcoming films to their lifestyle. Soon after, the craze also spread to starskids who began making their film debuts. Today, it seems that the craze has passed on to the little ones born into this generation, arousing a lot of curiosity among fans who are always looking to either spot them or predict their trajectory. Instagram/Soha Alia Khan A typical example of the kind of uproar that followed after the birth of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis' second child, Akaay Kohli or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter. Raha Kapoor. Recently, a Reddit thread proposed a theory that had fans wondering if Bollywood stars were genetically altering the color of their children's eyes. One user wrote, “In recent years, everyone in Bollywood has had children with blue or gray eyes. I can't help but suspect that this is the cause of Bollywood's obsession with colorism and Anglo-Indian ancestry. Some of these parents and grandparents do not have blue or gray eyes. I'm not hating, I'm just really curious if it's just a coincidence. Reddit To this, another user replied: No, I understand why the Kapoor kids might have them. What about Soha Ali Khan and Anushka Sharmas' daughters? Someone else explained: “Some Bollywood people have Anglo-Saxon ancestry. Soni Razdans' mother was British, as was Babita's mother. It is not uncommon for recessive traits to appear after skipping a few generations. Reddit While many fans concluded that there was someone in the family tree who had similar eyes, others questioned whether this claim was actually true by dropping comments like, I think, after the third or fourth famous baby with blue/green eyes. I searched and came across a clinic mentioned in the comments below. I haven't posted because of the same stupidity and ignorance you face in these comments. There is no official confirmation on whether Bollywood is opting for conceptual and genetic modification or not, and it all remains just wild speculation.

