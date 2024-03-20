Patrick Mahomes practices with new Chiefs teammate Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was spotted working out with his new quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, just a day after signing with Kansas City as a free agent.

The duo shared photos of themselves at the gym on Tuesday, just 24 hours after Brown, 26, signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Chiefs.

Together, they completed several conditioning exercises with health, performance and player development coach Bobby Stroupe, and even competed against each other at one point.

On Monday, when he was unveiled by the Chiefs, Brown recalled talking with the team before the 2019 draft. At the time, the former Oklahoma star believed the Chiefs would select him to do team with Mahomes in their high-flying offense.

Baltimore ended up taking him in the first round before Kansas City had a chance.

But after a detour to Arizona, where the Ravens traded him and Brown spent the last two seasons dealing with nagging injuries and instability at QB, the speedy receiver finally landed in Kansas City — his dream destination for so long.

“The world has a way of looking at things like that,” Brown said with a smile during Monday’s news conference.

Although they beat the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title, the Chiefs knew they had to improve at the wide receiver position, where rookie Rashee Rice had become the unquestioned leader almost by default. But they refused to rush into a big, long-term deal with one of the top free agents and bided their time until the right opportunity presented itself.

It wasn't the $50 million guaranteed the Titans gave Calvin Ridley. Or the $26 million guaranteed the Falcons gave Darnell Mooney. Or the $24 million Gabe Davis received from the Jaguars or even the $15 million Curtis Samuel received from the Bills.

No, this was a relatively low-risk, high-upside deal with a wide receiver the Chiefs had coveted since college.

“They were strong with me,” Brown said, “so it was kind of like a mutual interest.” It was very attractive.

It was the right deal for Brown, too. He turns 27 in June, meaning there's still time in his career to turn a productive season in one of the NFL's most pass-friendly offenses into a much more lucrative multi-year contract next offseason .

“There are some weapons here,” he said, “and I feel like I can complement the guys they have here.” What about coach (Andy) Reid? It's a brain. Patrick Mahomes – I’m excited to work with everyone.

Brown had his best season three years ago in Baltimore, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. He was traded to the Cardinals the following year, where he had 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in those 26 games.

These numbers may seem modest, but consider: Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores last season, which would have been only behind Rice and tight end Travis Kelce in receptions, yards and touchdowns for the Chiefs – and he did it in 12 complete games. Games.

Brown also seems motivated. Mahomes invited his wide receivers and tight ends to his home in Texas over the past two offseasons for what amounts to a voluntary training camp, and he was already looking forward to getting there.

“From the outside, he seems like a very passionate guy,” Brown explained, “And I'm a very passionate person. Wants to do whatever it takes to win. That's what you want. You want to play with someone one that will push you to the next level. I feel like he's one of those guys.

Kansas City still has work to do to round out the offense. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been released and fellow receivers Richie James and Mecole Hardman are free agents, while Kadarius Toney could fight for a job this season, meaning wide receiver is still a position of need while the Free agency continues and the NFL draft looms in April.

The Chief also has to address the starting left tackle position and running back, where there is little behind Isiah Pacheco.