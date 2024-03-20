Controversy erupts around Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech, denounced by Michael Rapaport and several Jews in Hollywood | Hollywood

The director of The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, who won best international feature film at the Academy Awards, angered many Jews with this acceptance speech. During his thank you note, he linked the film's theme of dehumanization to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Director Jonathan Glazer wins the Academy Award for Best International Film for the United Kingdom's 'Area of ​​Interest' during the Academy Awards show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake( (Reuters)

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads to its worst,” Glazer said. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, from the victims of October 7 to Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

The film “The Area of ​​Interest” shows the life of a Nazi commander's family living near the horrific Auschwitz concentration camps and won two Academy Awards, despite controversy surrounding Glazer's speech.

Glazer's speech faced severe backlash from various high-profile celebrities like Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies and Michael Rapaport, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tovah Feldshuh, Lisa Edelstein, Brett Gelman; top producer Amy Pascal; and filmmakers Eli Roth and Rod Lurie.

How did the executive producers of Jonathan Glazer's film express their disagreement with his opinions?

Even one of the films' executive producers, Danny Cohen, disagreed with Glazer. Simply say, “I fundamentally disagree with Jonathan. »

“It's really important to recognize that a lot of people are upset and a lot of people feel upset and angry about this. And I frankly understand that anger,” Cohen said on the Unholy podcast. “The war and the continuation of the war are the responsibility of Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that continues to hold and abuse hostages and does not use its tunnels to protect innocent civilians in Gaza but uses them to hide and allow Palestinians to die.. – I think the war is tragic and horrible and the loss of civilian life is appalling, but I blame Hamas.

Holocaust Survivors Foundation angry with Glazer

The Holocaust Survivors Foundation condemned Glazer's speech, declaring it “morally indefensible” in an open letter.

“I watched in anguish on Sunday night as I heard you use the platform at the Academy Awards to equate Hamas's maniacal brutality against innocent Israelis with Israel's difficult but necessary self-defense in the face of Hamas' continued barbarity .Your comments were factually inaccurate and morally indefensible,” 94-year-old Holocaust survivor David Schaecter, president of the Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA, wrote to Glazer.

“The occupation you speak of has nothing to do with the Holocaust. The existence of the Jewish people and their right to live in the land of Israel predates the Holocaust by hundreds of years. The landscape Today's political and geographic situation is a direct result of wars unleashed in the past. Arab leaders who refused to accept the Jewish people as neighbors in our historic homeland. Now that several Arab countries are making peace with Israel because security and prosperity are better for all, Iran and its terrorist proxies have started another war, encouraged by too many people who, through naivety or malice, blame the occupation.

“The worst part is that you chose to use the Holocaust to validate your personal opinion. You made a film about the Holocaust and won an Oscar. And you are Jewish. Good for you. But he is “Shameful that you claim to speak for the six million Jews, including a million and a half children, who were murdered solely because of their Jewish identity,” Schaecter continued. “And it is shameful of you to pretend to speak for those of us who have personally seen the world go silent while our mothers, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters, our grandparents, our aunts, our uncles and cousins ​​were being murdered. In fact, we had nowhere to go – no place to seek refuge possible.

No country would accept us even if world leaders knew very well that thousands of Jews were being murdered every day. There was no Jewish nation to which we could flee. You should be ashamed of using Auschwitz to criticize Israel. »