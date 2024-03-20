Actor Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse and defamation

NEW YORK — Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend sued him Tuesday for civil allegations, including assault, battery, defamation and emotional infliction, three months after the actor was killed. convicted in criminal trial of assaulting her in New York.

Grace Jabbari, a 31-year-old British dancer, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court claiming Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse from 2021 to 2023.

“Grace Jabbari's resolve never wavered,” her lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said in an email to The Associated Press. “She has shown extraordinary courage in her quest for accountability. This action will shed light on the truth, bringing her the finality and justice she deserves.”

Majors, 34, has maintained his innocence during the criminal case. A Manhattan jury found him guilty in December of a misdemeanor assault charge and a harassment offense resulting from a confrontation with Jabbari the previous March. He was also acquitted of another charge of aggravated assault and harassment. Sentencing is set for April 8.

Jabbari said Majors attacked her in a car and left her in 'excruciating' pain; his lawyers claimed Jabbari was the aggressor.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' attorney in the criminal case, said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit “is not a surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.” She didn't specify.

Other attorneys and a representative for Majors did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday.

The “Creed III” star had hoped the criminal trial would prove him right and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. But just hours after the verdict, Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Co. dropped it.

The new lawsuit says Jabbari and Majors first met in August 2021, immediately began dating and she fell in love with him.

The lawsuit alleges a series of incidents in which Majors demonstrated controlling and abusive behavior, including demanding in June 2022 that she “never go anywhere again where she was not available so that he can contact her at any time.

The next month, according to the suit, Majors became angry and threw her against a shower wall in Los Angeles, causing her to hit her head against the wall.

In September 2022, after moving into an apartment together in London while filming the Marvel series “Loki,” Majors became angry with Jabbari for inviting his friend to their new home, according to the suit.

“Majors lifted Grace into the air and threw her against the hood of his car,” the suit states. “Grace began screaming for help. Majors then forcefully grabbed Grace, put her in a headlock and put her hand over her mouth to prevent anyone from hearing her cries for help. “

Majors then brought Jabbari into their apartment and put his hands around her neck, saying he wanted to kill her, according to the suit. He then began banging her head against the marble floor “while strangling her until she felt she couldn't breathe,” the complaint states.

Jabbari said she did not seek medical attention after the incident, at Majors' urging and concerns about her career, the suit states. Majors also threatened to kill himself, according to court records.

Despite the alleged abuse, Jabbari remained with Majors, the suit says. “Like many victims of domestic violence, Grace believed that the adult defendants would change and stop abusing her,” it reads.

In December 2022, they moved into an apartment in New York. The abuse continued there, leading to an assault case against Majors, according to the suit.

In this affair, Jabbari accused the Majors for hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it broke.

Majors' lawyers claimed she flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message – from another woman – on her phone. They said Jabbari spread a “fantasy” to eliminate the actor, who was only trying to get his phone back and escape unharmed.

The lawsuit also accuses Majors of defamation and malicious prosecution for allegedly lying in media interviews that he never abused Jabbari and file a criminal complaint against her for the incident that led to his arrest, claiming he was the victim.

“Majors then behaved as many domestic abusers do by attempting to shift blame to their victim,” the lawsuit states.

Jabbari was briefly arrested at a New York police station based on Majors' claimsbut prosecutors dropped all charges the next day.

The lawsuit says Jabbari is seeking at least $75,000 in damages and other costs.