Exclusive interview! When the story is the hero; screenwriter Biplab Goswami on Aamir Khan and Kiran Raos Laapataa Ladies





In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost's Lachmi Deb Roy, Laapataa Ladies screenwriter Biplab Goswami talks about the method behind writing the film's script.

For a blockbuster film that touches the heart, there's no real need for stars. What you need are good craftsmen and a story. The story is the hero of today's cinema. Screenwriter Biplab Goswami, in a candid conversation with Firstpost, talks about the story of Laapataa Ladies. Edited excerpts from the interview: What is the thinking and research behind the story of

Laapataa Ladies

? Since my childhood, gender inequality and patriarchal notion came to my attention. After my basic studies, I joined SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute) and all the things I noticed and saw were floating in my head. I used to travel to different places and one day I saw a girl walking in the distance in a village. There was no one there but she kept walking and I thought of her. I thought about writing about this concept in cinema and started developing the script. I also thought about where the story could be based. I have a filmmaker friend Ravi Kumar who said that a lot of things happened in the villages depending on Ghoonghat. The years passed and little by little, I finished the script. Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Raos' Film Is About Female Bonding How was your meeting with Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan Productions? There were about 4,000 competing scripts and mine won second prize. I found out that Aamir Khan loved the script the same day he gave me the award. Everyone knows he is very meticulous about the content he creates, and I was hoping he would call me one day to discuss what I had written. He finally called me and said he would produce it and Kiran Rao would direct it. Laapataa Ladies Or Lost Ladies. What is Kiran Rao's working method and how have you adapted to it?? The environment was always simple and friendly, it was really nice. It's only been a few years since I met them but I feel like I've known them for a very long time. I saw Kiran Raos Dhobi Ghat and I know she's a brilliant filmmaker. Laapataa Ladies does not boast of big stars and yet it is doing well commercially and critically. How did you think about the actors in the film? It was Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's plan to decide who to cast and the whole thing turned out absolutely fantastic. I also wrote the screenplay with a real and authentic setting in mind. And I felt that the casting fit perfectly into the story of Laapataa Ladies.

