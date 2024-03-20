Entertainment
Hollywood representation is not enough. Canada also needs roles for deaf actors, says actor
Over the past decade, Ryan Duhoeny has worn many hats as a firefighter, police officer, construction worker, and even convict. Such is the life of a background actor.
But his real dream is to land a leading role in a movie or TV show.
For the deaf actor, who also works at an Ottawa Costco, that means finding a role with lines he can sign in American Sign Language (ASL) on screen.
With the growing visibility of deaf actors in HollywoodDuchoeny hopes to reach that goal soon, but says the Canadian film industry needs to catch up.
“In the United States there are a lot of opportunities for deaf people to become actors, but we don't have that here,” he told CBC with the help of ASL interpreter Janice McLaren.
The actor says he feels a certain optimism when he thinks about films as recent asCODAand shows how Echo, which feature muted stars like Troy Kotsur front and center.
“They inspire me and every deaf person around the world because we see ourselves there and we know that they went through a lot of obstacles to get where they got,” said Duchoeny, who had the chance to meet Kotsur last time. summer.
“We want to make sure we can break down these barriers [in Canada] Also.”
Breaking down barriers
Duchoeny has a cochlear implant that helps him understand verbal cues and occasionally communicate verbally.
He says for him there are a number of barriers to getting larger roles, including lack of education about deafness and alternative means of communication between cast and crew on set.
“Often hearing people feel apprehensive because they feel like we can't do certain things or that we have limitations,” he explains. “They focus on deafness and don’t look for solutions.”
Duchoeny suggests hiring interpreters, texting to communicate and making sure an ASL coach is available to help actors speak.
The actor says he's worked with teams in Ottawa long enough that most of them understand and accommodate his needs, but it's not something he takes for granted.
He still sometimes encounters problems when it comes to auditioning for roles in other cities, which he does in person and via Zoom in Montreal, Toronto and British Columbia and he remembers times when he would have liked to have had an ASL interpreter available to allow him to express himself better. himself.
“ASL is my first language,” Duhoeny said. “This is an arrangement that should be planned.”
He adds that in cases like this, especially when called back without a performer, he might still stay if it's a role he really wants.
But”if it's something very heavy, intense [audition]so sometimes I just have to walk away.”
It's something that Duchoeny's talent agent, Lisa Meuser of talent agency Meus, advocates, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that deaf actors can communicate with their peers and directors in the industry, both both during auditions and on set.
“Even if they can read lips, it’s very important that they are heard,” she said, explaining why ASL interpreters on set are important.
Meuser says that while more work remains to be done, she is encouraged by the growing number of roles given to deaf actors over the past three years.
Change should start in the writers' room, union says
Chris Cornish isn't so sure.
ACTRA's Ottawa branch representative says that while the union doesn't have a direct role in casting, it does have talent databases available to industry professionals to help them hiring and working with actors from different communities, as well as guides to improve accessibility. These include a tip sheet on auditioning deaf actors.
The overall goal is to promote diverse artists.
Although he says there has been a lot of progress in hiring more Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ actors in recent years, Cornish says he hasn't seen the same growth in opportunities for disabled actors.
According to Cornish, change needs to start in the writers' room.
“I think one of the biggest challenges is writing more roles and developing more roles for deaf performers and for performers of all levels,” he said.
1Department, one of Ottawa's largest production companies and through which Duhoeny found several background roles, says showcasing these types of storylines makes sense if the industry wants to accurately depict life in this country .
Although the company mainly focuses on movies of the weekand holiday films written for US television networks such as Hallmark, Lifetime and Oprah Winfrey Network, CEO Shane Boucher says he also seeks to develop his own storylines and projects with inclusivity at the forefront from the start .
Boucher explains that to meet Canadian broadcast requirements for Canadian content, most production companies in Canada hire their cast and crew locally, but the stories themselves are written for an American audience.
He says that's why, despite the growing number of scripts featuring deaf and disabled characters, the roles are usually created with specific American actors in mind.
For him, it's just another reason why it's important to tell all-Canadian stories.
“I think if we put a little more emphasis on some real-life Canadian storylines and take that kind of opportunity to also highlight people with different abilities in Canadian society,” he said.
“It’s a way for productions in Canada to take advantage of this need [for Canadian content]”.
Despite the slow progress, Duhoeny is not giving up. Reflecting on his meeting with Kotsur, he says he felt reaffirmed in his decision to continue acting and hopes he can similarly inspire others like him.
“I want them to know they can pursue their dreams,” he said.
Ottawa Morning3:54What it's like to be a deaf actor in Ottawa
|
