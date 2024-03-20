Profits increase thanks to growth in paid subscriptions

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw its profits jump 36% to 5.22 billion yuan ($735 million) in 2023, as growth in paid subscriptions helped offset mixed results from its social media business, according to a results report published Tuesday March 19.

China's leading music streaming company – Tencent Music operates QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo as well as social karaoke game WeSing – announced that music subscription revenue increased 39.1% to 12.10 billion yuan ( 1.70 billion dollars) thanks to 18.2 million additional net payments. subscribers in 2023. (This compares to a net increase of 12 million paid subscribers in 2022.) Tencent Music's paid subscribers now total 106.7 million, almost as many U.S.-based subscribers as Spotify and Apple Music together.

Nonetheless, the company reported that its annual revenue of 27.75 billion yuan ($3.91 billion) fell 2.1% from 2022 and its fourth-quarter 2023 revenue of 6.89 billion yuan ($957.06 million) fell 7.2% from last year's quarter due. to a drop in revenues from its social entertainment services business.

Tencent Music executives said the company's “dual engine” strategy, which led to a 38.8% year-over-year increase in revenue for its core online music business, allowed him to absorb the blow to his social activity.

“The fourth quarter saw accelerated year-over-year growth in music subscription revenue, anchored by continued increases in subscribers and (average revenue per paying user),” said Concussion pain, executive chairman of Tencent Music. “The strong performance of online music services mitigated headwinds from social entertainment services and contributed to the increase in quarterly net profits. »

The company's full-year 2023 social entertainment service business revenue fell 34.2% to 10.43 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) from to 2022, due to “adjustments to certain interactive live streaming features and stricter compliance procedures,” the company said. . Tencent Music, along with other content platforms like NetEase's Cloud Music, removed a popular live streaming feature that analysts said was often exploited for gaming after the Chinese government launched a crackdown on gambling in mid-2023.

Repression asked Tencent Music and others to turn off their live streaming services, which were popular and highly lucrative, leaving Tencent Music's social entertainment services division struggling to bounce back, Reuters reported.

U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music were up 6.8% as of 2:30 p.m. ET after the results were released.